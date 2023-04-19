MANIFESTATION OF FORMER WORKERS ENDED WITH GRANDPARENTS REDUCED TO BEATS BY MARINES AND POLICE « Noticias cde

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Realities, by editor) At 5:25 am Tuesday a group of former workers of Itaipú Binacional decided to close the crossing of the Friendship Bridge, which connects the localities of Foz de Yguazú (Brazil) and Ciudad del East (Paraguay).

They are demanding compensation of USD 940 million for the construction of the hydroelectric plant. Security coverage in the area is in charge of the Police and the Navy, reported Última Hora journalist Edgar Medina.

The blockade of the international passage of vehicles and motorcycles is generating significant congestion in the area.

At approximately 10 in the morning, they released the friendship bridge to once again allow vehicular passage, which at times was completely closed, mainly preventing the entry of Brazilians, on the other hand, on social networks, Brazilians who come to study at the universities of Ciudad Del Este were the ones who felt most affected, but other Brazilians who say they reside in CDE and know the situation of the former workers and support the demonstration, especially Paraguayan citizens.

Unfortunately, this peaceful demonstration ended with the marines physically attacking the former workers in the CDE Customs area. Several were arrested and we don’t know what the charges would be.

The leaders representing the former workers asked the media that are in the capital to stop lying to the public, they are not asking for anything out of place, only that rights are fulfilled and above all the law of isonomy.

A totally reprehensible attitude on the part of the armed forces, the protesters were already withdrawing from the bridge, everything was peaceful, there was no need for violence or arrest.

