Manipulation in SDGs projects, references filed in NAB court

Web Desk: NAB has exposed large-scale manipulation of SDG projects in Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand districts in a major operation in the merged districts. According to sources, Pak PW has been accused of illegal contracts and corruption. NAB completed the investigation against 31 suspects including 19 officers of DK and filed a reference of 1098 million rupees in the accountability court.
The reference states that the government had allocated around Rs 1800 million for 52 development schemes in the three districts under the SDGs program in 2021-22.
According to the reference, the accused illegally awarded 47 contracts with collusion, the accused also made payments on fake measurement books. Apart from this, the reference also states that the accused have caused a loss of Rs 1098 million to the national exchequer through collusion, illegal contracts and fake measuring boxes.
According to the sources, NAB has filed the reference in the accountability court after completing the investigation.

