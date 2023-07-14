Manisa FK added Tugay Kacar to its squad – Sports News

Manisa FK, BolusporHe signed a 2+1 year contract with the 31-year-old winger Tugay Kacar, who left Turkey.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Tugay Kacar, Manisa FKStating that he is happy to be a part of “Club as our only goal Super Leagueto go out. We will do our best to achieve this, together with my teammates.”

Manisa FK Administrative Director Nderim Nedzipi also stated that Kacar, who they have followed for many years, is a football player who has proven himself with his performance, “We are happy to have him in our squad. It is important that he wants to be with us. He will add great strength to our team with his experience. I wish him success with the jersey of our Manisa Football Club.” used his statements.

