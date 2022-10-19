The story of Giuseppe Incarnato in the Ivreaian judicial offices ends with an acquittal. On Monday 17 October the former president of the Board of Manitalidea was present in the courtroom, accompanied by his lawyers Clemente Biondi and Francesco Marrocco, before judge Antonella Pelliccia to respond to the accusations made by the deputy prosecutor Alessandro Gallo. He was accused of failure to pay taxes due on the basis of the withholding tax declaration, with form 770 for companies.

The crime, however, was decriminalized on the basis of a sentence of the Constitutional Court of 14 July 2022, produced by the lawyer Biondi, so the judge did not even enter into the merits and acquitted the accused because the fact is no longer foreseen as a crime.

In Incarnato, as part of the investigation, movable and immovable property for about 11 million euros had been seized. The Supreme Court, however, had already published in May 2021 a sentence which ordered the annulment of the seizure with referral to the Turin Review Court, which were then effectively released from seizure.

They were then removed again from the availability of Incarnato, who made a new appeal to the Review which gave them back to him again. In the Supreme Court, the lawyers had argued that the other magistrates had not examined “the attached documentation on the actual powers of the suspect as chairman of the board of directors, which would have been without proxies, while the powers of administration and representation would have been attributed to the directors delegates Umberto Inverso (from 16 September 2019 to 4 November 2019) and to engineer Luigi Grosso (from 4 November 2019 to 4 February 2020) “. And the supreme judges had agreed with the lawyers and in fact, accepting the appeal, they had explained that «the charge is ascribed only to Joseph Incarnate; there is no contestation in competition of persons ». Subsequently, the assets were released from the Turin Review Court.

Also in May 2021, Incarnato had announced a lawsuit to the state for the record sum of 111 million euros for judicial errors.

At the moment, moreover, there are no pending charges against Incarnato either in Ivrea or in Turin, according to what was communicated by his lawyers on the sidelines of the hearing.

In short, after the brief parenthesis of Manitalidea, the Ivrea incident of the manager who should have revived the company that had inherited, at the time, from Graziano Cimadom really seems to have come to an end.