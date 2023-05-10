Home » MannKind Corp. Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates
News

MannKind Corp. Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

by admin

(RTTNews) – MannKind Corp. (MNKD) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company’s earnings came in at -$9.79 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$25.99 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year’s first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the…

See also  Inheriting the red gene and striving to strengthen the country｜The Party Committee of the Shooting Sports Center organized the party day activities of the "July 1" theme branch_General Administration of Sports of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

‘2 consecutive losses’ Lee Jung-hoo is silent… Strike...

They arrest the alleged murderer of Sitp driver

Capital emerges behind Kaisheng Rongying’s self-defeating listing road

Martin Mojžis: Ivan Šimko? OMG! | Opinions |...

13,119 citizen registration procedures to vote in territorial...

5th Essen Summer of Science appeals to young...

Odor’s government will be politically weak, but of...

From X to Alpha

The 2023 Action Mobilization and Deployment Meeting for...

Why is the Ukrainian flag flying everywhere in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy