Mansehra: Tourists’ car fell into a ditch, 9 people died

Mansehra: Tourists’ car fell into a ditch, 9 people died

Friday, July 28, 2023, 9:48 p.m

Mansehra (Bureau Report) 9 people lost their lives while four were injured when a tourist vehicle fell into a ditch at Gitidas, Babusar Top area in Chilas. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital in Chilas. Women and children are among the victims of the accident. After the accident, the vehicle caught fire, according to the rescue officials, the condition of some of the injured is critical, and the death toll is expected to increase. According to Gatti Das Police Outpost In-charge and Naran Police Outpost Moharar, the injured were shifted to Naran while the injured were shifted to Chilas and given medical aid. Is

