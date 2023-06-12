Home » Mansour Ouro-Tagba goes pro with TSV 1860 Munich
News

Mansour Ouro-Tagba goes pro with TSV 1860 Munich

by admin
Mansour Ouro-Tagba goes pro with TSV 1860 Munich

TSV 1860 Munich have officially signed youngster Mansour Ouro-Tagba with the professional team.

Young striker Mansour Ouro-Tagba made his first-team debut for TSV 1860 Munich last season in an away game against 1. FC Saarbrücken. He has just signed his first professional contract with the Löwen.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The Americano-Togolese player does not hide his joy “I have been at TSV 1860 Munich for so long and of course as a young player from the BayWa youth academy you always dream of one day training for first place and becoming a professional here“he said at first. “Last season I was allowed to train and even play in the 3rd division. With the signing today, the dream has become even more tangible for me, but of course I know I still have a lot of work to do. fell Mansour Ouro-Tagba.

«Mansour is a player with a lot of potential. TSV 1860 Munich is the right club for his development, because here he has all the opportunities to train with the professional team and to train in matches. I am happy that Mansour is committed to continuing on the path he has taken and I wish him every success for the future.. ” underlined Günther Gorenzel the sporting director of the German club of the 3.Bundesliga.

Mansour Ouro-Tagba is 18 years old and thus begins his professional career in the club where he has been playing since 2013. This season he has played 5 pro games for 1 assist.

You may also like

Infiorata in Carunchio, a cross-section of authenticity and...

Kia confirms wage increase request by 184,900 won…...

They will decide the fate of the mayor...

a dream to drive here, why not!

Desert Consulates is reaching important markets

Queen Letizia has an agenda in Valle and...

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy