Mansour Ouro-Tagba goes pro with TSV 1860 Munich

TSV 1860 Munich have officially signed youngster Mansour Ouro-Tagba with the professional team.

Young striker Mansour Ouro-Tagba made his first-team debut for TSV 1860 Munich last season in an away game against 1. FC Saarbrücken. He has just signed his first professional contract with the Löwen.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The Americano-Togolese player does not hide his joy “I have been at TSV 1860 Munich for so long and of course as a young player from the BayWa youth academy you always dream of one day training for first place and becoming a professional here“he said at first. “Last season I was allowed to train and even play in the 3rd division. With the signing today, the dream has become even more tangible for me, but of course I know I still have a lot of work to do. fell Mansour Ouro-Tagba.

«Mansour is a player with a lot of potential. TSV 1860 Munich is the right club for his development, because here he has all the opportunities to train with the professional team and to train in matches. I am happy that Mansour is committed to continuing on the path he has taken and I wish him every success for the future.. ” underlined Günther Gorenzel the sporting director of the German club of the 3.Bundesliga.

Mansour Ouro-Tagba is 18 years old and thus begins his professional career in the club where he has been playing since 2013. This season he has played 5 pro games for 1 assist.