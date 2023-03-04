The walker from Huila, Manuel Esteban Soto, was a victim of criminals in the city of Bogotá while he was on his way to training on a bicycle.

The incident took place this Saturday morning in the Simón Bolívar park in the Colombian capital, where the athlete was approached by thieves who attacked him in the face, took his bicycle and his watch.

From the Departmental Institute of Sports of Huila (InderHuila) a strong rejection of violence was expressed and solidarity was expressed with the athlete. “We reject any act of violence and we stand in solidarity with our athlete Manuel Esteban Soto, victim of an assault in the city of Bogotá, when he was going to train in the Simón Bolívar metropolitan park,” said the sports entity.

Manuel Esteban Soto is one of the most prominent walkers in Colombia and has participated in national and international competitions. The athlete is originally from Pitalito, Huila, and has represented the country at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The authorities were already aware of what happened and are conducting investigations to find those responsible for the assault and recover the items stolen from the athlete.