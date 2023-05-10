Manuel Kerhe: “The time in Ried was challenging, but wonderful”

Wednesday evening: It’s cold and wet at the ATSV Wolfsberg sports facility. Maria Saal is a guest in the Carinthian League. With a win, the guests could take a big step towards staying up in the fourth division. The most famous player wears shirt number three: Manuel Kerhe, who played more than 400 professional games for Wolfsberger AC, SV Ried, LASK, Grödig and Bad Aussee.