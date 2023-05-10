Manuel Kerhe: “The time in Ried was challenging, but wonderful”

7
Wednesday evening: It’s cold and wet at the ATSV Wolfsberg sports facility. Maria Saal is a guest in the Carinthian League. With a win, the guests could take a big step towards staying up in the fourth division. The most famous player wears shirt number three: Manuel Kerhe, who played more than 400 professional games for Wolfsberger AC, SV Ried, LASK, Grödig and Bad Aussee.
See also Strictly handle the current epidemic situation and resolutely defend the hard-won prevention and control achievements – yqqlm