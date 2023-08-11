Manuel Ranoque, father of the Mucutuy brothers rescued in the Guaviare jungle, arrested

On the afternoon of August 11, the arrest of Manuel Ranoque, father of the Mucutuy brothers, who were rescued after spending forty days lost in the Guaviare jungle, became known.

Ranoque has been arrested in Bogotá on charges of abusive sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age and abusive carnal access with a child under 14 years of age.

The capture of Manuel Ranoque occurred as a result of an investigation carried out by specialized prosecutors in cases of this type, belonging to the Caquetá Sectional Prosecutor’s Office. Since the case involves minors, the authorities have decided to keep the details of the process confidential.

It may interest you: Prosecutor celebrates Constitutional Court Judgment: “Institutionality has won”

It should be remembered that the Mucutuy brothers made national and international news after being successfully rescued after being lost in the Guaviare jungle for forty days. Operation Hope led to the successful rescue of these children who had faced an extreme situation.

At the same time, in an unexpected twist, on July 17 it was announced that Manuel Ranoque had submitted a request for out-of-court conciliation seeking million-dollar compensation. This request was addressed to the airline Avianline Charter’s SAS, the company that owns the plane that crashed in the events surrounding the disappearance of the brothers in the jungle.

The arrest of Manuel Ranoque has generated a significant impact, since his children had been protagonists of a story of survival that moved the country. The case is in the hands of the judicial authorities and the company is closely following the development of events, waiting for a complete and fair clarification of the facts.