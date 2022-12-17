Investment in the manufacturing industry grew rapidly and growth of new kinetic energy accelerated in November. Zhejiang’s economy generally maintained a recovery trend

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-17 08:58

zhejiang dailyHangzhou, December 16th (Reporter Zheng Yali) The reporter learned from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics on the 16th that in November, in the face of unexpected changes in the internal and external environment, Zhejiang insisted on keeping the word stable and making progress while maintaining stability, and the main economic indicators generally maintained a recovery trend. , Development resilience continues to emerge.

From January to November, the added value of industries above designated size in Zhejiang was 1,999.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%. The added value of the manufacturing industry, the core industry of the digital economy, increased by 12.1% year-on-year. The transformation and upgrading trend continued, and the output of green and intelligent products such as new energy vehicles, charging piles, industrial control computers and systems, solar cells, and wind turbines increased by 158.9%, 104.5%, 68.0%, 60.0%, and 37.5% year-on-year respectively.

Manufacturing investment grew rapidly. From January to November, the province’s investment in fixed assets increased by 9.5% year-on-year. Among them, manufacturing investment increased by 17.0% year-on-year, 7.5 percentage points faster than the total investment, and high-tech industry investment increased by 21.8% year-on-year. From the perspective of leading indicators, from January to November, the planned total investment of newly started projects increased by 38.8% year-on-year, and continued to maintain rapid growth. Investments in people’s livelihood fields are growing well. Investments in electricity, heat, gas, water production and supply, and public facilities management increased by 31.3% and 17.8% year-on-year respectively; investment in education and health increased by 11.7% and 71.2% year-on-year, respectively, both significantly faster than the total investment .

The scale of import and export exceeded that of last year, and the leading position of private enterprises continued to consolidate. From January to November, imports and exports, exports and imports were 4.31 trillion yuan, 3.16 trillion yuan and 1.15 trillion yuan respectively, an increase of 14.7%, 16.1% and 11.1% year-on-year. The scale of imports and exports, exports and imports have all exceeded last year’s level. The import and export of private enterprises increased by 18.5%, accounting for 78.1% of the province’s proportion, an increase of 2.5 percentage points, driving the province’s import and export growth of 14.0 percentage points.

In terms of electricity consumption, from January to November, the electricity consumption of the whole society increased by 4.9% year-on-year. Industrial electricity consumption and manufacturing electricity consumption increased by 1.5% and 0.3% respectively, and the growth rate of industrial electricity consumption picked up.