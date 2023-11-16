Manufacturing, with digitalisation productivity increases by 2.5 times

Increase in productivity by 2.5 times, and reduction of waste by 3 times, plant downtime by 4 times, accidents by 6 times cybersecurity and 3 times as many environmental, health and safety incidents: these are i 5 benefits guaranteed by real-time access to all company functions through a integrated information system.

New research by Idc presented on the occasion of the thirteenth edition of NuovamacutLive, event organized by TS Nuovamacut, a company of the TeamSystem Group.

“Sporadic” digital solutions for 53% of companies

Simplify the entire product development cycle integrating together data, processes and workflows of the various company departments it still remains an unsolved problem for the majority of our country’s productive fabric. From the mapping of Idc carried out in January 2023, 53% of companies adopt digital solutions sporadically or in an isolated mannerintroducing digitalization only at the departmental level, or of individual processes, effectively keeping the entire product development cycle unintegrated.

Cases of excellence: in Italy they are 18%, compared to 7% in Europe

Only 13% of companies have brought integrated solutions into all business processes. What we are witnessing is a delay which marks a notable gap with our European colleagues which instead stand at 30%. Even if Italy is digitizing less, those who do so adopt extremely innovative models, in our country 18% of companies are cases of excellence also recognized abroad, compared to 7% of cases in Europe.

In Italy the focus is on simulation technologies and virtual twins

The good news is that the search for Idc shows how one exists in Italian companies solid awareness of the fact that digital is the driver of innovation. For 63%, the first initiative to undertake, for the moment – and this is not common in Europe – is to “innovate processes through simulation technologies and virtual twins”. Transforming the operating model therefore involves a rethinking of processes through digital technology which presents, among other things, the advance ofartificial intelligence, a technology that is currently divisive in terms of consensus. If in Europe those who do not use it are only 14.8% of companies, in Italy the figure grows to 22.7%. While, 36.4% who have adopted it are using it to improve customer experience by creating virtual assistants, business and marketing content, as a tool for text translation and software development.

Bringing innovation into existing processes represents a complexity for companies that find themselves faced with an offer that is far too broad and not always up to business needs. To the question what is the differential factor that pushes a company to choose a technological partner, only for 8% of companies its geographical location is important, for 13% it is important that it is low cost while for 55% it is essential that it has the ability to support end-to-end solutions.

