Many candidates, ideas and programs none

Little by little the political thing is heating up and the candidates for mayor of this city are appearing, there are all tastes, colors and parties, but several who do not want to be endorsed for not having commitment to any political group are collecting signatures to register and get to the October elections; This is not easy, I believe that whoever manages to present 50,000 valid signatures must collect at least between 80,000 and 100,000, since some cancel them, but with those 50,000 they are within their rights, since at least 30 % must also be their voters, since the signature for registration does not commit them to vote for him or her in the elections.

Collecting 100,000 signatures is a heroic act and I honestly believe that not everyone is going to achieve it and they will have to land in any party or to which they have traditionally belonged and now they do not have the courage to say it, exposing themselves to being denied and left seeing a sparkle It really strikes me, despite the fact that they are not yet in the middle of the campaign, but also those who sign to register must be seduced with some argument, that none of them talk about the purposes they have, their programs and they are all monothematic and go to put an end to insecurity and unemployment, which are the two scourges that hit the community the hardest, but no one talks about building an elevated bridge or a depressed one, as tunnels are now called, or a new bridge in Guatapurí, or canalization of the same river, or the expansion of the fourth race, the massive paving of so many horrible mochitos that there are everywhere, to start the Los Besotes project, or the construction of a theater for culture as the government is doing for the Vallenato music and folklore; All they come to is to spread their tongues, to talk about the previous mayors and the current one as if with that they were going to get many votes and they are wrong, here we need mayors who have new ideas and striking programs, that the white elephants continue as Mello is doing Castro with the shopping center for street vendors, that’s what you have to do and not go around slandering and inventing things that you can’t prove.

We need candidates who put an end to the crime that they commit every day in the trees that are massacring them now when we most need their shade due to the infernal heat that we suffer and yet to indolently corporate allows it, when Decree 1791 of 1996 says or It establishes that in order to fell or prune a tree, the permission of that corporation is required and I believe that Decree 1076 of 2015 sets the sanctions for offenders. I wonder, given the indiscriminate pruning of trees in houses, residential complexes, boulevards, streets and races, will Corpocesar have sanctioned someone? I would like to know because I think not; Please gentlemen of Corpocesar, enforce the law and prevent them from continuing to commit those arboricides that contribute to the heating of the city and allow the carromuleros to make a killing every day and throw branches and leaves anywhere.

But I also wonder, isn’t Interaseo obliged to pick up those branches and leaves when they fall or cut some that bother the public? I think so, but they don’t, as happens with some that were cut in the Rosas del Ateneo Residential Complex, where I live. They must do so, since this is a very expensive service that users pay for, like public lighting that does not exist in some parts and is deficient in others, but which we religiously have to pay on the electricity bill, because or if not, they inexorably give us scissors.