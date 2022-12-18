[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 17, 2022]Recently, many famous people, including Wang Delu, the founder of the Beijing Great Wall Strategic Research Institute, died after being infected with the CCP virus (new crown). However, since the lifting of the lockdown measures, the number of new deaths officially reported by the CCP has remained zero. Public opinion criticized the death from the epidemic under the CCP’s rule as “not counting as death.”

Chen Quanyong, the former editor-in-chief of “Science and Technology Daily”, disclosed in the circle of WeChat friends that the 66-year-old founder and director of the Beijing Great Wall Strategic Research Institute Wang Delu has recently died. The post said that two days before Wang Delu went to work and found that he was “yang” (referring to the new crown nucleic acid test positive), he started to have a fever on the afternoon of the 13th, and went to bed after taking antipyretics at night. When the escort found out, he had passed away.

Chen Quanyong said that Wang Delu suffered from high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease during his lifetime. After being infected with the epidemic, he became careless, thinking that taking antipyretics would not cause major problems, but he “walked away as soon as he said it”, and was caught off guard.

The official obituary issued by the Great Wall Strategic Research Institute shows that Wang Delu died in Beijing at 6:57 on December 14.

According to the data, Wang Delu served as the editor of the “Natural Dialectics Newsletter” magazine in his early years, and also engaged in related research at the Institute of Science and Technology Policy and Management Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In August 1993, Wang Delu founded the Great Wall Enterprise Strategy Research Institute and served as the director. He also served as the chairman of Beijing Yuren Technology Service Co., Ltd.

Chinese netizens discussed the relevant news on Weibo. A Chinese netizen posted a mocking post: “Death after letting go is quieter.” A Guangxi netizen also left a comment and sighed: “Only people will know about famous people (after death), and other people (death) are only known by relatives and friends.” A Shanghai netizen questioned: “I don’t know if this person has been vaccinated. How many shots?” A Beijing netizen also asked: “Do you know what medicine you are taking and what dosage?”

In fact, in the past few days, many well-known former media professionals have died after being infected with the new crown, including Yang Lianghua, a former reporter of “People’s Daily” and Zhou Zhichun, a former deputy editor-in-chief of “China Youth Daily”.

Based on reports from Chinese and Hong Kong media, Yang Lianghua started to have a high fever on the 10th of this month, and the antigen test was positive. Because of the sequelae of nasopharyngeal cancer in the early years, the resistance was low. After the epidemic, the lungs became worse due to bacterial infection. Yang Lianghua’s family sent him to Chaoyang Hospital for help on the 13th, but the hospital was full and there were no beds. Yang Lianghua could only wait for a bed in a corner of the emergency room, and was not admitted to the ICU until two o’clock in the morning. The hospital used all the equipment to fight for 2 days, and died on the evening of the 15th. Recently, Yang Lianghua’s wife Xie Wenmei has issued an obituary for her husband.

In addition, Zhou Zhichun, the former deputy editor-in-chief of the CCP’s official media “China Youth Daily”, found that the nucleic acid test was positive at the beginning of this month. On the 6th, the medical staff of the Beijing Hospital came to the door to test again. He died quietly at 1:23 a.m. on the same day. Later, the hospital announced that Zhou Zhichun died of “sudden cardiac death”.

At present, all reports on the Chinese Internet about Yang Lianghua’s death after contracting COVID-19 or related news on social media have been retracted or deleted.

Previously, Wang Ruoji, a former player of the Shenyang Jinde team in China, also died after being diagnosed with the new crown at the age of 37.

According to news from Chinese netizens from non-governmental channels, the number of deaths after the epidemic in Beijing has increased so much that freezers and incinerators have been unable to process the remains of the dead in time, and even the remains of the elderly have nowhere to be placed. stay at home.

However, since China officially announced the new 10 new measures to optimize epidemic prevention on December 7, the National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China has not announced any new deaths.

In this regard, some foreign media mocked in related reports that in China under the CCP’s rule, death from the epidemic may not be counted as death.

A report in the “New York Times” on Thursday (15th) stated that since the first few months of the new crown virus pandemic, virologists have been skeptical of the official death data reported by the Chinese Communist Party and the definition of death from the new crown virus infection in Chinese hospitals. method was questioned.

Some virologists pointed out that the standard in other countries is to include people who died after being infected with the new crown virus in the death case statistics, but the CCP will not officially include these deaths in its epidemic statistics. Chinese hospitals The cause of death of these people is usually attributed to the underlying disease or chronic disease that the deceased had suffered during his lifetime.

In addition, the number of “severe” cases of the new coronavirus reported by the Chinese government only gives the changes compared with the previous day (such as the increase of several severe cases), but does not report the cumulative total number of severe cases.

The New York Times report quoted Jörg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, as saying: “Official statistics are meaningless.”

