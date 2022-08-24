News from this newspaper (Reporter He Jie Li Hua) Recently, many colleges and universities in Nanjing have issued notices of returning to school one after another. In the fall semester of 2022, they will continue to return to school in batches and staggered peaks. They will not be allowed to return to school in advance without the approval of the school. Then, arrange online teaching activities.

The registration time for the old undergraduate students of Nanjing Audit University is August 25th and 26th, and the registration time for undergraduate freshmen is August 27th and 28th. Among them, on the 25th and 27th, students in Jiangsu Province (with no history of living outside the province within 7 days) reported to the school; on the 26th and 28th, students from outside Jiangsu Province and other students returned to school. If students have special reasons such as difficulty in purchasing tickets, lack of trains, travel plans, etc., they can adjust the return date within the specified range (August 25 to 28), and report to the school in time. Graduate students will report on August 25th and 26th, and they will start class on August 29th; graduate students will report on August 26th and 27th, and they will start their education from August 28th to September 4th, and they will start their classes on September 5th. The school clearly requires that all students returning to school must have a green health code, and must carry a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours to verify the health code, itinerary, and make a health commitment.

The registration notice for the fall semester of 2022 issued by Nanjing Xiaozhuang College mentioned that students will report to the school in an orderly manner according to the principle of “phases and batches, staggered time and staggered peak”. , School of Music, School of Physical Education, and Xin Chuan School of 2022 will report on September 1, and freshmen from other colleges will report on September 2. After students return to school, Xiaozhuang College will uniformly arrange nucleic acid testing and sampling, and continue to arrange online teaching activities.

The registration date for 2022 freshmen of Nanjing University of Technology is September 4th, and the registration date for freshmen of Nanjing Agricultural University is September 3rd and 4th. Less than half a month before the new students enter the school, the two schools have issued intimate admission instructions, reminding the freshmen to bring their admission notice, ID card, membership card, one-inch two-inch ID photo and other items on the day of admission. It is worth mentioning that Nanjing Agricultural University has also planned the travel route for the freshmen in advance, and specially built a freshman group, inviting seniors and sisters to answer your questions and get used to the upcoming university life in advance.