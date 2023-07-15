Many dead after floods and landslides in South Korea – DW – July 15, 2023

So far, at least 22 people have died in South Korea due to heavy rainfall and flooding. According to the Ministry of the Interior in Seoul, 14 other people are also missing. According to the authorities, the number of victims could continue to rise.

Rescuers search through mud in Yecheon County Photo: Yonhap/REUTERS

The torrential downpour triggered ten landslides and temporary power outages in 13 parts of the country on Saturday night. In Goesan County alone in central North Chungcheong Province, at least 6,400 residents had to be evacuated after a local dam overflowed. According to media reports, seven injuries were also reported. In the city of Cheongju, rescue workers are fighting to gain access to 19 cars in a flooded road tunnel. It is still unclear how many people are trapped in their vehicles.

Fighting against the water masses in the South Korean city of Cheongju Image: Yonhap/via REUTERS

Train traffic is also severely affected. An empty train derailed as a result of a landslide, injuring the train driver. Regular train services have now been largely suspended throughout South Korea. Only the high-speed trains of the type KTX should continue to run. South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called on the military to help with the rescue work.

​​​​​​South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo wants soldiers to help fight the disasterImage: Yonhap/picture alliance

The situation remains tense. The weather office announced persistent, heavy rain for large parts of the country. South Korea is currently in the summer rainy season, during which there are regular floods.

