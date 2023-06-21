Home » Many dead in Honduran women’s prison – DW – June 21, 2023
First of all there is talk of a fire, then also of bloody fights between two rival gangs, in which sharp shots were fired. According to preliminary official information, at least 41 people died. Investigations into the exact background were underway, a spokesman for the Honduran Attorney General’s Office told Televicentro on Tuesday. Most of the victims suffered burns.

The women’s prison with space for around 900 prisoners is located in the village of Támara, around 35 kilometers north-west of the capital Tegucigalpa. Organized crime was behind the incident, said Deputy Minister for Security Julissa Villanueva. In a tweet, she announced a crackdown on those responsible and imposed a state of emergency on the prison to give rescue and security workers more powers.

Gang fights as a trigger?

According to media reports, the fire broke out on Tuesday morning (local time) after fighting between rival youth gangs Pandilla 18 and Mara Salvatrucha. Accordingly, members of one gang had set fire to the cell of a member of the other gang. At least seven women were also injured and taken to hospitals, the television station reported. Slashing weapons are also said to have been used in the fighting. Relatives desperately gathered in front of the prison, waiting for information.

Security forces in front of the Támara women’s prisonImage: Fredy Rodriguez/REUTERS

Violent acts have occurred in several prisons in Honduras in recent weeks. The government of left-wing President Xiomara Castro recently appointed a special commission to deal with the crisis in the prison system.

