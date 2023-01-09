Original title: Many hospitals in Shanghai opened outpatient clinics to help people in “Yangkang” recover their physical strength as soon as possible

Chinanews.com, Shanghai, January 8 (Reporter Chen Jing) At present, many people still have symptoms such as coughing, fatigue, and loss of appetite after being infected with the new coronavirus nucleic acid and turning negative. How to restore their physical strength? On the 8th, the reporter visited the “New Crown Comprehensive Clinic” of Shanghai Medical University Hospital, which had just opened.

Wen Li, the chief physician of the TCM department of the outpatient clinic, introduced that for people in the recovery period after the nucleic acid turned negative, the evil spirits have been eliminated, but the righteousness is still insufficient; Critically ill patients with the new coronavirus have severe lung damage, and the recovery of lung function in the later stage will also require a period of TCM intervention.

Wen Li told reporters that the “New Coronary Comprehensive Outpatient Clinic” will provide patients with a more systematic, more scientific, and more optimized overall recovery plan for syndrome differentiation and treatment, syndrome differentiation and supplementation. Clinically, it mainly uses characteristic Chinese medicine treatment and dietary guidance to improve gastrointestinal function, regulate physical fitness, and improve immunity. At the same time, combined with non-drug therapies such as characteristic Chinese massage, acupuncture, cupping, and acupoint application, it guides patients to recover at home and exercise cardiopulmonary. function, adjust the overall state of the body, and promote comprehensive recovery. “

She told reporters that during the recovery period, “Yangkang” patients should pay special attention to rest, eat a scientific diet, ensure sufficient protein and vitamins; pay attention to keeping warm and cold, and maintain a peaceful mind. She said, “Yang Guo” patients, don’t be impatient, it will take a process for all symptoms to disappear. The expert reminded “Yangkang” people not to take medicines indiscriminately, and if they feel unwell, they can go to the hospital for symptomatic diagnosis and treatment, and do targeted physical examinations.

During several days of interviews, the reporter learned that some children with the new coronavirus infection still have varying degrees of recovery symptoms even after the nucleic acid test turns negative. . The hospital told reporters that the TCM rehabilitation clinic for children with new crown infection adopts individualized and precise treatment of “one person, one plan”. According to the children’s clinical manifestations, the doctor provides traditional Chinese medicine decoctions, granules, and Chinese patent medicines for oral administration, combined with acupoint application, massage, acupuncture and other external treatments, as well as traditional Chinese diet therapy guidance, to help children The complete recovery of the child’s health is escorted.

In the Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, the reporter learned that the Department of Clinical Immunology of the hospital has set up an immune assessment clinic after COVID-19 infection, hoping to provide scientific guidance and treatment for the immune health of children after COVID-19 infection through individualized clinical and immune function assessment. . Professor Wang Xiaochuan, director of the Clinical Immunology Department of the Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, told reporters that the immune system plays an important role in the infection of the new coronavirus and is one of the important factors affecting the prognosis. Immunodeficiency is one of the causes of severe illness in some patients infected with the new coronavirus, and the infection of the new coronavirus can also cause a decrease in the number of immune cells and secondary damage to immune function. The expert pointed out that a small number of children develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after infection with the new coronavirus, which may lead to various immune-related lesions such as autoimmunity, and believes that the impact of the new coronavirus infection on the body will be the next period of time. Clinical issues that need to be focused on.