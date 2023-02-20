Burst! Many new crown positive students appeared in two schools in Hangzhou, and some classes have been suspended!School response

On February 19, according to Chao News and Zhejiang Daily, two primary and secondary schools in Hangzhou had positive students for the new crown. The school responded that the epidemic prevention work was carried out in an orderly manner, and parents should not panic.

Has the new crown “disappeared”? According to the latest “National Novel Coronavirus Epidemic Situation” released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on February 18, although the number of new crown infections has dropped significantly, the number of new crown infections still exists, with more than 5,000 new infections every day.

Professor Zeng Guang, a well-known public health and epidemiology expert, said in an interview with a reporter from the People’s Daily Health client that the new crown has not completely disappeared, but has just entered a low-level epidemic stage, and monitoring needs to be strengthened, and each individual still needs to continue to do necessary work. protective measures.

There are new crown positive students in two primary and secondary schools in Hangzhou. The school: the epidemic prevention work is carried out in an orderly manner, and parents do not need to panic

On the evening of the 19th, a notice to the parents of Class 2 (3) of a public elementary school in Xihu District circulated among several parent groups in Hangzhou.

The notice stated that in order to prevent the epidemic and spread of the epidemic in the class, and to better protect the health of every child, according to the decision of the superior document, classes will be suspended for four days from February 20th to 23rd (Monday to Thursday). Students who have no physical symptoms and have negative antigen or nucleic acid tests will return to school on February 24.

And another piece of news is also spreading among various parent groups: a public junior high school in Gongshu District has had many people infected with the new crown in several classes, and most of the infected students are students who have never had sex before.

The two pieces of news continued to ferment among parents, making some parents a little anxious. “The two children in our family have not yet passed the sun. Is this news true? Is there a new wave of new crown infection peaks coming?” A parent whose child is studying in a primary school in Xihu District and a junior high school in Gongshu District told reporters A few messages were sent in one go.

Chao News·Zhejiang Daily reporters immediately sought confirmation from the relevant persons in charge of the two primary and secondary schools or the parents of the students, and found that both pieces of news were true.

The person in charge of the public primary school in Xihu District told the reporter that the school has made follow-up arrangements in accordance with the requirements of relevant departments, and various tasks are being carried out in an orderly manner. Parents, please do not panic. After the new crown virus “Class B and B Control”, this may become the new normal.

Parents whose children are studying in the second grade of the public junior high school in Gongshu District also told reporters that as far as she knows, there are already several classes of positive confirmed students in the school. There are several positive confirmed students in my child’s class. Taking her child’s class as an example, all students with symptoms of new coronavirus infection need to be tested for antigens, and other asymptomatic students still go to school at a normal pace. Students who are diagnosed positive are studying at home, while other students can continue to attend classes.

“We found that several students in the class who showed symptoms of new crown virus infection and were diagnosed positive had never had a positive test before.” The parent said that judging from the reaction of the class group, they may have experienced the peak of the epidemic infection. Very calm.

The normalized prevention and control of the new crown epidemic is very important. The campus is a place where teachers and students gather. In addition to the new crown pneumonia epidemic, common infectious diseases in spring such as influenza, hand, foot and mouth disease, and diarrhea caused by norovirus can spread in densely populated campuses. , so personal protection is very important.

Many places in Zhejiang have previously made it clear that students need to undergo health monitoring before returning to school

On January 7 this year, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “Operational Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of New Coronavirus Infection Epidemics” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guidelines”). Regarding campus epidemic prevention, the “Guidelines” propose that teachers and students of colleges and universities do not require nucleic acid certificates when entering and leaving school gates and public areas of the campus. According to actual needs and local conditions, primary and secondary schools and kindergartens carry out suitable antigen or nucleic acid tests such as teacher and student screening, round inspection, and random inspection. Teachers and students will no longer provide nucleic acid certificates when entering and leaving the school. Other outsiders must provide nucleic acid or antigen negative when entering the campus. prove.

According to the guidelines, during the peak period of the epidemic, primary and secondary schools and kindergartens adopt strict closed management, and colleges and universities can implement district management. Primary and secondary schools take classes as units. After an infected person appears, the county (district) level education administrative department where the school is located will propose and implement prevention and control measures in conjunction with health, disease control and other departments. If an infected person appears in the kindergarten, temporary closure measures may be taken. After the epidemic is lifted, the school should resume normal education and teaching order in time.

Zhejiang Online reported on February 1 this year that some primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in Hangzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua and other places in Zhejiang Province issued school opening notices, asking parents and students to prepare for the start of school in advance, clarifying that “health monitoring is required before school starts, and antigen or Nucleic acid test, if the test result is positive, return to school will be delayed.”

The reporter learned from the education bureaus of Wenzhou, Huzhou, Zhoushan, Lishui and other places that it is recommended that students take a self-health test seven days before school starts, and they can return to school without symptoms, and do not need to provide nucleic acid or antigen negative certificates.

Has the new crown “disappeared”?

Daily new positive cases are still above 5,000

According to the 6 “National Novel Coronavirus Infection Epidemic Situations” issued by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention since February, the number of positive nucleic acid tests on January 30 was 24,000, and the number of positive nucleic acid tests on February 6 was 9,000. On the 13th, there were 8,847 cases, and on February 16, there were 10,720 cases. Although the number and rate of positive nucleic acid tests have dropped significantly, the number of infected people still exists. Since February, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps have reported more than 5,000 new positive nucleic acid tests within a few days.

Map of China Center for Disease Control and Prevention

In addition, according to the latest “National Novel Coronavirus Epidemic Situation” released by CDC on February 18, on February 16, there were 124,000 visits to fever clinics (clinics) across the country (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan). There are 20,000 infected people, including 56 severe cases.

According to the “National Novel Coronavirus Epidemic Situation” released by China CDC on February 18, from December 1, 2022 to February 16, 2023, a total of 15 local variants of local concern were found nationwide, including 1 case of XBB. 1, 1 case of XBB.1.5, 1 case of BQ.1, 5 cases of BQ.1.1, 1 case of BQ.1.1.17, 4 cases of BQ.1.2 and 2 cases of BQ.1.8.

Compared with the “National Novel Coronavirus Epidemic Situation” previously released by CDC, this time there is a new case of BQ.1 mutant strain. In the notification released on February 15, a new case of XBB.1.5 strain was added.

“At present, the general situation is relatively good, but whether there are new mutant strains appear and spread, whether the infection rate has increased and rebounded, whether new strains have been introduced from abroad, etc., are still the focus of our monitoring.” Zeng Guang express.

“The impact of the new crown on people’s lives has not completely disappeared.” Zeng Guang said that for the public, they should remain cautious and take basic protective measures.

