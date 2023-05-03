Many of us have trauma, regardless of what our childhood and adolescence were like, says author of books for young people Juno Dawson

“I wanted to write a book that would promote me as an author. The main character Lexi behaves horribly when she is on drugs, but through her I wanted to test the reader whether they can love a character knowing that she is very sick and does terrible things,” says Juno Dawson, a British author of books for young adults. Her book was published in a Slovak translation Pure (Absynt, 2023), which tells about high society and struggles with addictions.

The plot of the book is centered in London and a luxury clinic on an island where people try to fight their addictions. Dawson uses simple language, but not a chronological narrative. She reveals the motivations of the characters gradually in order to show her readers that it is easiest to judge others. The book is not groundbreaking, it is surprising in many ways. It opens up the topics of problematic adolescence, abstinence or a toxic relationship.

Are young people with unlimited possibilities bored with life or just unhappy? Juno Dawson does not offer a direct answer in her book, rather she leaves it up to the readers to decide for themselves. It is also for that reason Pure an exceptional book.

The main heroine of the book Pure lives mostly in London. He sees it as his city. Is London a city that suits you precisely because – as you write in the book – “it does what it wants”?

London is in many ways a very difficult city to live in – it requires a lot of hard work from people. But I have never seen anything like it anywhere in the world. Even New York felt much more relaxed in that regard. I am glad that I was able to live in London – I gained a huge experience.

Most of the characters in your book Pure there are young people who at first glance do not know what to do with themselves. Can it therefore be read as a criticism of the young generation or rather a warning to listen and perceive young people more?

If my book is a criticism of anything, it is bad parenting. Book characters Pure what unites them is that they all pay for their parents’ failures – whether they want to or not. They cope with the trauma inherited from their parents.

However, the book focuses on the children rather than their parents, and its plot takes place primarily in a luxury clinic where these young people are treated for their addictions. You described the withdrawal symptoms in great detail. Where did you get your inspiration from?

I honestly prepared for my book. For example, I found a documentary that was made in Britain in the 90s and that followed a writer trying to get rid of his addiction. It was very painful, but there was no other option. I couldn’t forget the whole detoxification process. It wasn’t romantic, nice or nice at all.

The main character Lexi has everything she wants – designer clothes, attends a top school, goes to parties, doesn’t have to worry about anything. So her life is quite far from a normal teenager. Weren’t you afraid that readers wouldn’t identify with her and her life full of luxury?

It was a trick. Like many readers, I am obsessed