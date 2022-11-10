China News Service, Zhengzhou, November 10 (Reporter Han Zhangyun) On the morning of November 10, heavy fog filled the urban area of ​​Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, the visibility outside was reduced, and buildings were looming. On the same day, many places in Henan encountered foggy weather, and issued a fog warning, and some highways were banned due to fog. Since the evening of November 9, heavy fog warnings have been issued in many places in Henan. Among them, Yanjin County and Huojia County in Xinxiang City, Xiayi County and Yongcheng City in Shangqiu City issued orange warnings for heavy fog. Zhengzhou Gongyi Meteorological Observatory issued an orange warning signal for heavy fog at 7:00 on November 10: It is expected that in the next 6 hours, Gongyi City, Xiaoguan Town, Kangdian Town, Heluo Town, Jiajinkou Town, Dayugou Town and other towns, There will be fog on the street with visibility less than 200 meters, and local visibility less than 50 meters. On the same day, some counties and cities in Hebi, Luohe, Xinxiang, Anyang, Pingdingshan, Zhumadian, Nanyang, Jiaozuo and other places also issued yellow fog warnings. The Luohe Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning signal for heavy fog at 1:00 a.m. on November 10: It is expected that in the next 12 hours, the townships and streets under the jurisdiction of Yuanhui District, Yancheng District, Zhaoling District, and Economic Development Zone will have visibility less than 500 meters. , the local area is less than 200 meters of fog. The foggy weather also brought inconvenience to travel. According to the Henan Provincial Public Security Department Expressway Traffic Police Corps, as of 9:20 on November 10, Lianhuo Expressway in Henan: Yanshi Station-Luoyang Station, Kaifeng Station-Longting Station; Zhengmin Expressway: Zhengan Station-Yao Jia Station; Shang Deng Expressway: Xincun Station – Yuanboyuan Station; Zhengluan Expressway: Houzhai Station – Xinzheng West Station; Anluo Expressway: Guandu Station – Airport East Station; Jiaotong Expressway: Gongyi South Station – Baiping Station; Zhengyun Expressway: Guangwu Station; Zhengshao Expressway All Lines; Zhengzhou Southwest Ring Expressway All vehicles are prohibited from getting on the station due to fog. See also Goodbye Luxembourg: Benedetti brings back to Italy the chest that holds Danieli's parent company For foggy weather, the meteorological department has issued defense guidelines: the government and relevant departments should make preparations for fog prevention according to their duties; operation and management units such as expressways, ports and terminals should strengthen traffic management to ensure safety; drivers should pay attention to traffic information and pay attention to fog Change, drive carefully; pay attention to safety in outdoor activities.

