Many pending for the government closure

As happens in other regions, people in Valledupar and the department of Cesar envision solutions and new government dynamics in the face of the various problems that this local and departmental territory is currently facing.

A year is closing, but more than an annuity or institutional validity, on December 31, 2023, a government mandate ends that, in these last 33 days, must organize many issues that remain pending, either for its total surrender or to guide the route that should be followed in this regard.

Due to the very nature of the government dynamic, it is in the municipal administration of Valledupar where the greatest number of problems and situations that directly affect the people fall, some subject to solution by the mayor and others not so much, but which at the same time The responsibility is always assigned to him and therefore, for a long time, people will continue to talk about his good or bad management, depending on the degree of success or failure he has had for a particular case.

Precisely this Tuesday, November 28, is the last accountability of Mayor Mello Castro González, it is the final report of his administration. Surely there, important figures, efforts, works and projects will be known, in addition to intangible actions that, as such, are likely to be unknown to the majority of citizens.

However, it is evident, before everyone’s eyes, a rather bleak panorama of the city we have. The municipality that will receive the elected mayor Ernesto Orozco is immersed in a very complicated situation.

Issues remain pending such as: the difficult situation of insecurity, the deficiency of the cleaning and garbage collection service, the obsolete state of the aqueduct and sewage system, the uncertainty in the face of the bankrupt Emdupar company, the cry for help of the citizens in the face of the high electricity rates, the high rates of unemployment and commercial informality, the worrying degree of deterioration of the road network, the lack of control of traffic and vehicular mobility, the permanent occupations of public space, the proliferation of invaders in the periphery of the city, the lack of public lighting in many sectors of Valledupar, among other series of aspects that distort the good image of the Vallenata capital.

We insist, not everything is the exclusive responsibility of the mayor, which is why it is essential that leaders, taking into account the complex scenario of public administration, must be clear that the government closure is a crucial chapter that requires planning, responsibility and transparency.

A successful government shutdown begins long before the final days of office. Strategic planning must be a constant throughout management, anticipating possible crises and establishing preventive measures. Transparent communication is key there to generate trust in the community.

It is then expected that this Tuesday, detailed information will be provided on the achievements achieved, the resources available and the projects that will remain pending for the next administration.

Remember, Mayor Mello Castro, that a successful government shutdown is not only a sign of responsibility, but also a valuable contribution to the continued well-being of the community. Don’t forget that the art of a good government shutdown lies in the commitment to public service and building a solid foundation for future generations.