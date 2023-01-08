Beijing News (Reporter Bo Qiyu) On January 7, many people fell into the water while skating on the lake at the back of the Beijing Exhibition Hall. focus on. However, on the afternoon of January 8, a reporter from the Beijing News visited the waters where the incident occurred and found that many people were still playing on wild ice even though the highest temperature that day could reach 12°C. The banners had no discouraging effect.

On January 7, many people fell into the water while skating in the back lake of the Beijing Exhibition Hall. Rescuers formed a “human wall” to relay the people who fell into the water.video screenshot

The live video on the day of the incident showed that after the ice surface broke, at least four players wearing dark black cotton clothes fell into the water. Water continued to spread from the edge of the ice to the ice, and many rescuers around quickly formed a road. The “human wall”, and find tools such as ropes and brooms, and slowly approach the person who fell into the water hand in hand, and wait for the person who fell into the water to grab the rope, and then work together to pull him back from the water to the ice. The reporter noticed that among the onlookers near the broken ice surface, there were many children.

It is understood that the depth of the water area where the incident occurred was two to five meters, and all those who fell into the water in the accident were successfully rescued ashore without casualties. For this spontaneous ice rescue operation by the masses, Li Lei, the instructor of the Xiwengzhuang Fire Rescue Station of the Miyun District Fire Rescue Detachment, said that when rescuing people who fell into the water on the ice, it is worthy of recognition to use tools such as ropes or brooms. There are great risks in the way of “human wall” relay.

“The ice surface has broken in a large area. If people stand side by side near the broken ice surface, the force on the ice surface is small and concentrated, which will easily cause the ice surface to break again and cause more people to fall into the water. The principle of rescue is ‘rescue on the shore’ It is better than ice rescue, equipment rescue is better than bare-handed rescue, joint rescue is better than individual rescue, and the shorter the rescue time, the better’.” Li Lei further explained.

According to Li Lei, there is an urban heat island effect in Beijing, and the air flow is slow. Therefore, the water system in the urban area, including the back lake of the Beijing Exhibition Hall, tends to freeze less than that in the suburbs. In addition, the ice surface that seems to be “strong enough to carry multiple people to play” is actually a hidden danger. The ice surface will be unevenly stressed under the wear, extrusion and damage of ice skates, ice carts, ice skids, and people. It may be okay today, but cracks will appear tomorrow. In addition, the temperature has not been low these days, and there are still many ice holes on the lake surface due to fishing. The thickness of the ice varies. accident.”

At 3 pm on January 8, a reporter from the Beijing News visited the Houhu Lake of the Beijing Exhibition Hall and found that under the sunlight, some ice surfaces had shown signs of melting. In addition, some water areas did not form ice layers, while the previous day’s The incident occurred not far from the edge of the ice. Despite this, there are still many people playing on the surrounding ice, including many children. Many players told reporters that they were not aware of the accident the day before.

The reporter noticed that there is no management personnel in the wild ice rink, and there are warnings on the shore such as “the water is deep and the ice is thin, no skating”, “the lake is dangerous, please do not go on the ice”, “the construction on the island has not been completed, please do not enter for your safety” and other warnings banner. Some players said that although they noticed the relevant prompts, they felt that “so many people are playing here, nothing will happen.”

“The weather has been good in recent days, and there are indeed many people who want to take their children out to play and enjoy the sun.” Li Lei believes that this kind of thinking is understandable, but parents must not take their children to play on wild ice. Accident, the consequences are unimaginable. Li Lei reminded, stay away from wild ice, if you need to play, it is recommended to go to a regular ice rink.

Proofreading Janin