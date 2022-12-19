Summary:The Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council recently issued the “Work Plan for Strengthening the Vaccination of New Coronary Virus for the Elderly”, proposing to accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate of people over 80 years old, and continue to increase the vaccination rate of people aged 60-79.





The Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council recently issued the “Work Plan for Strengthening the Vaccination of New Coronary Virus for the Elderly”, proposing to accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate of people over 80 years old, and continue to increase the vaccination rate of people aged 60-79.

In the past few days, Beijing, Shandong, Hainan and other places have actively promoted the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown vaccine through measures such as publicity and mobilization, the establishment of green channels for the elderly to be vaccinated, and the provision of door-to-door vaccination services.

Original title: Many places actively promote vaccination of the elderly to build an immune barrier