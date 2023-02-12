Many places have made adjustments to the sports high school entrance examination items: canceling/selecting the 800-meter long run for men and women in the high school entrance examination is not good for health

With the beginning of the new semester, the physical education entrance examination in various places will also start one after another. The Beijing Youth Daily reporter noticed that many places in China have adjusted the items of the physical education entrance examination, requiring the safety and health of teachers and students to be the first priority, and guiding schools to carry out physical education classes and extracurricular sports activities in an orderly manner. Some canceled the 1,000-meter race for boys and the 800-meter race for girls, while others adjusted the compulsory test to an elective test.

Specifically:

Guangdong: Men’s 1000 meters/women’s 800 meters and swimming are adjusted as selective examinations

The compulsory items in the unified test items (men’s 1000 meters/women’s 800 meters and swimming) are adjusted to optional items. The elective items in the original examination plan of each city are combined with men’s 1000m/women’s 800m and swimming to form the student elective item library. 2022 standard.

For candidates who normally take the unified test, the number of test items should not be less than 2; for non-uniform test content, the original plan can be maintained. The score of the physical education entrance examination in each city shall not be lower than 8% of the total score of the entrance examination.

Guiyang: Change the compulsory long-distance running test to the computer-based theoretical test of sports and health knowledge

The content of the Guiyang Physical Education Senior High School Entrance Examination is distributed to each grade according to the “1+N mode”. It consists of two parts: a unified on-site examination and a comprehensive sports quality evaluation. Among them, the unified physical education on-site test is 40 points, and the comprehensive sports quality evaluation is 10 points.

The unified on-site examination for the seventh grade is compulsory long-distance running (1000 meters for boys and 800 meters for girls) and one-minute rope skipping; Compulsory long-distance running (boys 1000 meters, girls 800 meters) and standing long jump are compulsory.

Liupanshui, Qiannan Prefecture, etc. cancel the 1000m (boys) and 800m (girls) events

Previously, some experts suggested adjusting the sports program of this year’s senior high school entrance examination, because forced strenuous exercise after “Yangkang” may aggravate heart damage and so on. Although the adjustment of the physical education entrance examination is a wise move according to the time and situation, it does not mean that physical exercise can be relaxed, and it is still urgent to get students moving.

In this regard, experts also said that life lies in movement. Exercise can not only strengthen the body, improve children’s cardiopulmonary function, blood vessel function, improve metabolism, make children more energetic, but also improve children’s all-round state, so that children can learn more efficiently and easily. The importance of physical exercise has become increasingly prominent. However, due to the pressure of entering a higher school, physical exercise is often marginalized in students’ real life.

And this status quo is also an important reason for the physical education entrance examination. However, examinations are not the purpose, and the meaning lies in “promoting sports through examinations” so that students can develop a good habit of strengthening their bodies and loving sports.

It is based on such considerations that while adjusting the sports test items for the senior high school entrance examination, the above-mentioned regions have put forward relevant requirements for school physical exercise and physical education high school entrance examination after the start of school, and responded to the question of how students should move after the cancellation of long-distance running.

In the long run, campus sports should be placed on the usual time for students to have enough physical exercise, arrange sufficient physical exercise and guide course activities, enhance students’ physical fitness in daily life and teaching, and help young people grow up healthily. The purpose of exercise is not for exams. Both schools and parents should be deeply aware of this and not relax children’s physical exercise.