Today (February 11), many places in Hubei issued yellow warning signals for heavy fog.

Qichun County, Hubei Province issued a yellow warning for heavy fog

The Qichun County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow fog warning signal at 07:14 on February 11, 2023: At present, fog with visibility less than 500 meters and some areas less than 200 meters has appeared in some areas of Qichun, and it is expected to continue in the next 6 hours. Please Pay attention to precautions.

Yunxi County, Hubei Province issued a yellow warning for heavy fog

Yunxi County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow fog warning signal at 05:21 on February 11, 2023: At present, fog with visibility less than 500 meters has appeared in our county, please pay attention to precautions.

Shiyan City, Hubei Province issued a yellow warning for heavy fog

Shiyan Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow fog warning signal at 05:12 on February 11, 2023: At present, fog with visibility less than 500 meters has appeared in Yunxi, please pay attention to precautions.

Tongshan County, Hubei Province issued a yellow warning for heavy fog

Tongshan County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow fog warning signal at 02:15 on February 11, 2023: It is expected that from tonight to tomorrow morning, fog with visibility less than 800 meters and some areas less than 200 meters will appear in some areas of Tongshan. Please pay attention to precautions.

Tongcheng County, Hubei Province issued a yellow fog warning

Tongcheng County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow fog warning signal at 01:42 on February 11, 2023: At present, some towns in our county have seen fog with visibility less than 800 meters and some areas less than 200 meters. It is expected to continue in the future, please pay attention to precautions .





