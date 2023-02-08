Many places in my country cancel the 800-meter long run for men and women in the senior high school entrance examination, which is not good for health: experts shout that physical exercise cannot be relaxed

From April to May this year, junior high school graduates from all over Sichuan will take part in the on-site physical education graduation examination. , in the case of “every point counts”, everyone hopes to get full marks or as high a score as possible.

Recently, Guiyang, Zunyi, Liupanshui, Qiannan and other cities and prefectures in Guizhou Province have adjusted the sports middle school entrance examination programs for this purpose, canceling the 1000-meter race for boys and the 800-meter race for girls.

Some education departments also require that schools guide students to make reasonable and scientific choices and special training for the physical education entrance examination items, and avoid prematurely launching high-intensity, high-load sports such as middle-distance running.

Previously, some experts suggested adjusting the sports program of this year’s senior high school entrance examination, because forced strenuous exercise after “Yangkang” may aggravate heart damage and so on. Although the adjustment of the physical education entrance examination is a wise move according to the time and situation, it does not mean that physical exercise can be relaxed, and it is still urgent to get students moving.

Life is movement. Exercise can not only strengthen the body, improve children’s cardiopulmonary function, blood vessel function, improve metabolism, make children more energetic, but also improve children’s all-round state, so that children can learn more efficiently and easily. The importance of physical exercise has become increasingly prominent. However, due to the pressure of entering a higher school, physical exercise is often marginalized in students’ real life.

And this status quo is also an important reason for the physical education entrance examination. However, examinations are not the purpose, and the meaning lies in “promoting sports through examinations” so that students can develop a good habit of strengthening their bodies and loving sports.

It is based on such considerations that while adjusting the sports test items for the senior high school entrance examination, the above-mentioned regions have put forward relevant requirements for school physical exercise and physical education high school entrance examination after the start of school, and responded to the question of how students should move after the cancellation of long-distance running.

In the long run, campus sports should be placed on the usual time for students to have enough physical exercise, arrange sufficient physical exercise and guide course activities, enhance students’ physical fitness in daily life and teaching, and help young people grow up healthily. The purpose of exercise is not for exams. Both schools and parents should be deeply aware of this and not relax children’s physical exercise.

The new “Sports Law”, which was officially implemented on New Year’s Day this year, puts youth and school sports in a strategic position of priority development, clearly requires schools to hold a full range of physical education classes, and ensures that students participate in physical exercise for no less than one hour a day during school . The detailed regulations at the legal level also reflect the country’s emphasis on strengthening physical exercise for young people.

At present, due to the overall consideration of the school, it is difficult to let go of some sports activities for a while, but individuals can run properly depending on the individual. I hope that all children can develop a good habit of insisting on exercising. By then, the physical education entrance examination may be able to withdraw from the stage of history.