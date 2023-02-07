After “Yangkang”, am I safe?

I have no symptoms so far, have I passed the sun?

If I get vaccinated, am I protected?

……

Recently, Shenzhen, Guangdong, Hunan, Wuhan, Hubei and many other places have issued notices to carry out new coronavirus antibody testing, and the price is 30-50 yuan per time.

Notifications from various places mentioned that antibody testing is helpful for scientifically assessing the immune status of COVID-19 recovery and the resistance to secondary infection. It can be used as the basis for auxiliary diagnosis of COVID-19 infection, and can also be used as the basis for recommending the timing and vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination.

What exactly is a new coronavirus antibody test?

How to detect it?

Who is recommended for testing?

The reporter interviewed the Guangzhou Twelfth People’s Hospital

Wu Shaoguo, director of the inspection department and chief technician,

Chief Technician Lai Shaoqin,

Conduct detailed research on issues of concern to everyone.

Multiple announcements:

COVID-19 antibody test available

Shenzhen

Recently, the Shenzhen Luohu Hospital Group Medical Testing Center issued a notice: In response to changes in the epidemic situation, the Shenzhen Luohu Hospital Group Medical Laboratory has launched a new coronavirus 2019-nCoV antibody detection project, including the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV antibody IgM and IgG detection .

The new coronavirus 2019-nCoV antibody test is priced at 32.6 yuan/time.

Test content: serum new crown antibody;

Specimen type: serum;

Inspection and reporting cycle: Monday to Sunday, report the results within 24 hours.

Beijing

According to news released by Beijing on February 2, Wang Quanyi, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, recently introduced that in order to comprehensively evaluate the infection situation of the new coronavirus and understand the serum antibody levels of the community population, Beijing will conduct a population serum antibody survey.

The survey is planned to be completed from February to March this year, adopting a multi-stage stratified random sampling survey method, selecting about 5,000 community groups from 16 jurisdictions and economic development zones, and conducting questionnaire surveys and serological specimen collection.

The content of the questionnaire includes the basic information of the survey object, nucleic acid and antigen detection status, onset and treatment outcome, vaccination status and other information. This study will provide a reference for optimizing resource allocation and the prevention and control of COVID-19.

Considering that antibody levels will naturally decline over time, Beijing may conduct dynamic assessments as needed in the future.

Hunan

On February 3, Hunan CDC issued a notice: Starting from February 7, the Hunan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention will carry out new coronavirus 2019-nCoV antibody detection services.

Antibody testing for the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV costs 32 yuan. Citizens in need can make an appointment at the guidance desk on the second floor of the Outpatient Department of the Hunan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and immediately draw blood for antibody testing. The number is limited to 100 people per day. Paper reports can be collected at the guidance desk on the second floor of the outpatient department at 4:00 p.m. on the second working day after sampling.

Wuhan, Hubei

On January 14, Wuhan CDC issued a notice stating that starting from January 15, the Wuhan CDC Medical Service Center has added a new coronavirus antibody level testing service, and the appointment sampling time is 9:00-12:00 every morning. 14:00-17:00 in the afternoon.

About COVID-19 Antibody Test

Everything you want to know is here

Regarding the questions related to the detection of new crown antibodies that everyone is concerned about, Wu Shaoguo, director and chief technician of the Laboratory Department of Guangzhou Twelfth People’s Hospital, and Lai Shaoqin, chief technician, gave detailed answers.

Q1

What are novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV antibodies?

Wu Shaoguo said that to understand the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV antibody, we must first understand how our immune system fights after being infected with the new crown.

After the new coronavirus invades our body, it begins to produce viruses at an alarming rate to attack the immune system, but our immune system will not sit still.

When it infects the human body in the early stage, the immune defense line sounds the first-level alarm, activates the innate immune response, resists the virus, and then triggers a specific immune response, which specifically recognizes and helps the body eliminate the pathogen.

The new crown IgG and IgM antibodies are produced in the humoral immunity stage of the specific immune response: the vanguard IgM antibodies first appeared, and called for rescue while resisting.

After a period of infection, the main force IgG antibodies support.

In the late stage of infection, IgM gradually withdraws from the battlefield, and IgG will fight to the end.

Both IgM and IgG belong to immunoglobulins, which are proteins used by the immune system to recognize and neutralize foreign substances such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses, and help the body resist foreign substances.

When our body produces a series of symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, muscle aches and so on, it is actually the process of immune response.

After this process is over, the immune system and the virus are familiar with each other. When the virus invades our body again, the immune system can rely on its previous memory to produce more antibodies in a very short period of time and accurately identify the enemy. and destroy it.

Immunity status map of different periods of human exposure to the new coronavirus

The new coronavirus has an incubation period of 5 days on average, that is to say, when most people start to have symptoms, the body already has IgM antibodies, which is why the fever subsides two or three days after the onset of symptoms.

However, IgM is not strong in killing toxicity, so long-acting antibody IgG is needed. It takes 10 days for IgG to be produced, which is an important reason for the recurrence of symptoms. For young people with normal immune function, the antibody level can generally be maintained for more than 3-6 months, and those with better immune function will have no problem for more than half a year.

After understanding the fighting process of our immune system after infection with the new crown, we can clearly answer that the new crown virus antibody is the immune response marker substance produced by the body after infection with the new crown virus, including IgM antibody and IgG antibody.

Q2

What is the significance of the new crown antibody test?

So, what’s the point of testing for antibodies to the new coronavirus? According to Wu Shaoguo, it mainly includes the following aspects:

1. Clinical value: Auxiliary diagnosis of new crown infection. New coronavirus IgM antibody is one of the indicators of acute infection. When IgM is positive, it indicates the possibility of recent new coronavirus infection; IgG antibody changes from negative to positive, or IgG antibody titer increases four times or more compared with the acute stage, also It means that it may be a confirmed case of recent infection.

Patients with recent infection who have clinical symptoms of pneumonia need to be combined with active clinical anti-infection treatment.

2. Individual assessment: It helps to assess the immune status of infection, longitudinally monitor the antibody response kinetics of individual patients; monitor the antibody titers of individuals vaccinated against the new crown.

3. Epidemiological research: provide basis for epidemiological investigation.

Lai Shaoqin said that if you want to know your level of immunity to the new crown, two testing items for the new crown antibody are very necessary. Yangkang and the vaccinated people can master the level of autoantibodies by testing the new crown antibody to know how well our body protects against the invasion of the virus, so that we can know ourselves and the enemy, win every battle, and when we face the new crown virus again, we will do it Taking it easy can play a certain guiding role in taking appropriate personal protection or taking an appropriate amount of symptomatic treatment drugs.

Q3

Who can do the new crown antibody test?

According to reports, the Guangzhou Twelfth People’s Hospital has now opened a new coronavirus antibody testing service, immune vulnerable groups, people who want to know whether they have produced new coronavirus antibodies, and suspected asymptomatic infections can be tested, including:

1. People who want to know the antibody level after recovery and after vaccination;

2. Evaluate the curative effect and prognosis of positive patients after treatment;

3. For patients with clinical suspicion of new coronary pneumonia but negative nucleic acid, antibody detection can be used to assist diagnosis.

“It is suggested that if conditions permit, the elderly at home, especially the elderly over 80 years old, can be tested for the antibody value of the new coronavirus, which can help children determine whether the elderly have ever been infected with the new coronavirus and the current stage of infection, and whether they are immune to the new coronavirus Strength and immunity, etc., provide reference for the scientific protection of the elderly.” Wu Shaoguo said.

Q4

How to check? When to get the result?

Blood test, no fasting is required, and the report will be issued on the same day the blood is drawn.

Q5

How to understand the test results?

If the new coronavirus IgM antibody test is positive and there are relevant clinical symptoms, it can be used as an auxiliary diagnostic basis for new coronavirus infection. At this time, the new coronavirus vaccine is not recommended.

If the IgG antibody to the new coronavirus is positive and the IgM antibody is negative, it indicates that the subject has been infected with the new coronavirus in the past and has basically recovered, or that he has been vaccinated against the new coronavirus vaccine.

If the IgM and IgG antibodies of the new coronavirus are both positive, it indicates that the subject may be in the infection period of the new coronavirus, and further investigation is required. It should be noted that if the subject has been vaccinated against the new coronavirus within two weeks or so, it may also lead to positive IgG and IgM antibodies.

Original title: Many places: new crown antibodies can be tested