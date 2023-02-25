Recently, the CCP has been hyping the “enrollment expansion of civil servants in multiple provinces”. The picture shows a job fair in Nanjing, with huge crowds of job seekers. (China Photo/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 25, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) While a large number of factories and enterprises across the CCP have closed down and cut production, and countless low-level people are unemployed and unable to find jobs, the CCP is hyping up the “enrollment expansion of civil servants in multiple provinces.” Mainland netizens questioned the high unemployment rate.

Comprehensive land media reported on February 25 that more than 20 provinces will hold written examinations for civil servant recruitment in 2023. In the recruitment in 2023, civil servant positions in many places will be further expanded for fresh graduates.

Some regions plan to recruit more than 10,000 people. For example, organs at all levels in Guangdong Province plan to recruit 18,258 civil servants, and Hubei plans to recruit 11,268 civil servants in provinces, cities, counties and townships in 2023.

Henan Province plans to recruit 9,134 civil servants in 2023; Hebei Province has a total of 3,708 recruitment plans for fresh graduates from ordinary colleges and universities; Shaanxi province-wide agencies at all levels recruit 6,360 civil servants for public examinations; Yunnan is recruiting civil servants in 2023, A total of 4,822 people were recruited by county and township level agencies and so on.

Judging from the increase in enrollment, Gansu Province, Yunnan Province, Guangxi, and Inner Mongolia have expanded enrollment by more than 50%, of which Gansu’s enrollment expansion scale has been 79.7%.

On February 25th, the topic #More than 20 provinces held civil servant provincial exams today: Enrollment expansion in many places# once topped the hot search list.

Some netizens left a message saying: “In some places, even the public transport has been stopped… What’s the use of advocating the expansion of civil servant recruitment? Maybe it will be reformed. There should be no expansion of recruitment, but a reduction in recruitment, not only the reduction of civil servants, but also the examination of teachers and enlistment in the army.” You should walk slowly in all directions. ​”

Why do officials recruit so many civil servants? Some netizens said: “Do you think the taxpayer’s burden is not too heavy? Or is the work efficiency too low, there is no need to divide one person’s work into eight people? Or is it to cover up the high unemployment rate? Do some personnel work!”

Unemployment spreads across the country

While the CCP is hyping up the “multi-provincial civil servant recruitment expansion”, a large number of videos on the Internet show that the unemployment wave is spreading all over China.

A white-collar worker in Beijing who was looking for a job said: “Beipiao is not very easy to drift. He has been in Beijing for 10 days and sent at least 200 resumes, but he has not found a job so far.” It seems that those who want to find a job this year must do it. Good preparation for a long-term struggle!”

A woman who has worked in Beijing for two years said: “Many people around me are unemployed, and they couldn’t find a job for several months. I saw job advertisements all over the street. I didn’t understand why. After submitting my resume, many The company is unreadable. Unemployment is really a terrible thing in Beijing. I have only worked for two years, and I have experienced two layoffs.”

A girl in Zhengzhou described how difficult it was for her to find a job because she was unemployed. She kept an eye on the recruitment information for almost 24 hours, for fear of missing any interview information. “The subway bus in Zhengzhou runs from south to north, and from east to west every day. I’m either interviewing or on the way to the interview every day. I’m so tired.”

There are also many people who have flocked to the southern industrial cities to seek jobs because they believed the CCP’s so-called “economic recovery” propaganda.

A man looking for a job in Shenzhen posted a video saying: “There are really too many job seekers this year. Now it is estimated that the hotels in Shenzhen are full. I have found six or seven hotels, and they are all full.”

There are also videos taken by Nanjing netizens showing that a large number of unemployed people are stranded in the local area, unable to find jobs, sleeping on the floor in supermarkets, subways or underground parking garages.

A Jiangsu migrant worker said: “I searched for a job in Suzhou for 7 days but couldn’t find a job. I couldn’t bear it any longer. I borrowed 30 million yuan to go to Huzhou to deliver food. But I waited for an order in the mall, and I didn’t get a single order after waiting for half a day. “

A Suzhou man reminded people everywhere that there are about 200,000 workers stranded in the entire Yangtze River Delta. It is true that the factory will not use so many people this year. He advised those who hadn’t come out to go ahead and not come out again. Because there is no job to be found.

On February 21, a Hunan official told Free Asia that there were at least seven fatal serial murders in the country in the past week. As people in the system, everyone knows the reasons for these tragedies, because the employment situation is severe, and the people at the bottom are already in a state of crisis. crash state.

She said that in her city, there are currently fewer job opportunities. The county recruited 10 teachers, and more than 2,800 people signed up.

