Tuesday March 14, 2023, 12:14 am

Islamabad (Special Representative) There have been many interesting revelations when the 23-year record of the rulers who used Tosha Khana has come to light, but this time many journalists who were informing everyone have also become news. Regarding prominent journalist and analyst Rauf Klasra, this welcome news came out that he refused to take a valuable watch worth Rs. are among the beneficiaries of the fund. Most of them are willing to pay a nominal price for expensive watches. Some of the famous names include Nawaz Raza, Salim Bukhari, Rana Jawad, Aamir Ilyas Rana and some other journalists. It is important to clarify here that journalists get a chance to receive these gifts when they accompany a Head of State or Prime Minister on a foreign visit. Legally, like government representatives, they can also receive gifts by paying a fixed amount, but if journalistic principles and values ​​are kept in mind, a journalist or analyst should not accept such gifts, because in such a case, they would be insolent. Cannot criticize the government. It is worth mentioning here that many journalists who benefited from Tosha Khana received gifts twice or more. It should be noted that usually the majority of journalists accompanying the Prime Ministers on foreign tours consist of certain faces who are considered approved by the respective rulers.