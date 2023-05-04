Many still use towels incorrectly: tips for choosing bath, kitchen and beach towels

There are still situations where bath towels are used in the kitchen, and on the beach we can see vacationers lying on bath towels instead. How often should towels be washed, which materials to pay attention to, which ones to choose for children or which ones to take with you to the beach?

These and other questions are answered by Maarja Tikovt, a specialist in natural fabrics and a representative of wool products developer Flokat.

Match the colors of the bath towels

When choosing bath towels, the specialist recommends paying attention to their size and your daily habits.

“The most common sizes of sauna towels are 50 x 100 and 70 x 140 cm. If you like to wrap yourself in a towel after a bath or shower, choose a larger one. Smaller towels are suitable for drying the face, hands or hair. When choosing the colors of towels, I would recommend paying attention to light colors and neutral patterns – this way it is easier to match them with the interior of the bathroom. If the colors of the bath towels are in harmony with the rest of the interior, the overall impression is complete,” the specialist taught and added that bath towels in bluish and pink tones have become popular in recent years.

The woman recommends choosing cotton towels for babies. They are soft and fit nicely on sensitive skin. Especially convenient, because the towels have a special hood – so it’s easier to wrap the baby after bathing.

Ordinary bath towels are suitable for lying in the sauna, but only special sauna towels should be used for changing. According to Maarja Tikovt, they are made with special fasteners or buttons.

Take thin and light towels to the beach

Maarja says that ordinary sauna towels with loops are not suitable for the beach, because sand sticks to them very easily.

“You probably remember how a good ten years ago we took bed sheets or blankets with us to the beach. I am glad that now we have more options and can use things according to their purpose. For sunbathing on the beach, I would recommend choosing towels with a smooth texture. They should be bigger to be able to lie comfortably on the sand. The thickness is also important – the beach towels should be thin so that they do not take up a lot of space in the bag,” the specialist taught.

Maarja Tikovt recommends taking lighter towels to the beach, because dark ones get hot in the sun and colors fade faster.

Choose kitchen towels in darker shades

According to the specialist, when choosing kitchen towels, the most attention should be paid to the size and material of the towel.

“I would recommend choosing small towels for the kitchen. The most popular kitchen towel size is 50 x 70 cm. Kitchen towels should be thin, but absorb moisture well. Choose linen or cotton towels, but with less density,” said M. Tikovt.

The specialist said that kitchen towels should be chosen with small loops or without loops at all. When cleaning the dishes with these towels, small fibers do not stick to them. It is recommended to choose darker, brighter colored towels for the kitchen.

Attention to natural materials

The specialist says that cotton and bamboo fiber towels are more popular now. They are characterized by softness and antibacterial properties.

“When choosing cotton towels, it is important to pay attention to the density: the higher it is, the better the towel absorbs moisture. However, towels with a density of 600 – 800 g/m may not be suitable for everyone – they take quite a long time to dry. In my opinion, it is optimal to choose towels with a density of 500 g/m, which fulfill their function and dry quickly”, said the specialist.

According to the woman, linen towels are more suitable for the kitchen, sauna or beach. It is used less often in the bathroom.

“Linen towels are not as fluffy and soft as cotton or bamboo towels. But they absorb moisture well and take up less space. “Linen products have a cooling effect, which is why it’s nice to use these towels after a long stay in the sun on the beach, when the skin is very sensitive,” said the specialist.

The expert confirmed that towels made of natural fiber but with synthetic additives absorb moisture worse, can stain the skin, and cloth fiber particles remain on the skin when wiped with them.

Towel Care – Wash frequently and at high temperatures

The expert says that the most important thing when washing towels is to follow the care labels.

“Towels should be washed at least once every two weeks. The more dirt, shampoo and conditioner residues remain in the fabric, the harder and rougher the towels become. Do not add too much fabric softener when washing towels. If you add too much, you will get the opposite effect – softener that is not rinsed out properly will remain in the fabric and become hard when it dries,” said a Flokat representative.