Yesterday the biggest week started, thousands of people participated in Palm Sunday, while many others arrive and leave Risaralda to enjoy a vacation period.

Many people will arrive and depart by air, but many others will do so by land. The manager of the Pereira Transport Terminal, Héctor Artunduaga, pointed out that the entity is prepared to receive about 210,000 passengers.

The Terminal has a highly qualified human team to attend to any eventuality and all the security measures to guarantee the peace of mind of the users.

“We have the support of the Pereira Fire Department, the Ministry of Health, Colombian Migration, the National Police that has a fixed station inside the Terminal, the Army Gaula, the San Mateo Battalion and the Superintendence of Transportation, so that users feel safe when they arrive at or leave the Transport Terminal”, stressed the official.

The entity also has 150 security cameras inside and outside the facilities, from where all corners of the establishment are monitored.

In addition, there is the presence of private security guards who provide support 24 hours a day. Terminal users can find a wide range of services in the 71 commercial premises such as restaurants, bakeries, shipping and delivery service, bank correspondent, ATMs, public toilets, first aid point and a prayer room.

“To improve the service in the arrival area of ​​taxis and urban buses, a contract was signed with the Pereira Mobility Institute, which allows us to have the presence of a transit guard 8 hours a day to control mobility and informal transport in said sector. This official joins the 24 operational guards and 9 monitoring assistants that the Terminal has”, concluded Artunduaga.

In the Pereira Transport Terminal there are 37 bus companies and minibuses authorized to provide the service to the different destinations of Risaralda and the national territory.