The torrential rain warning issued by the General Directorate of Meteorology showed its effect in the evening hours. While the heavy rain, which had its effect in the Balçova district, turned the roads into a lake, an underpass in the Bahçe Inter district was filled with rain water. VEHICLES BURIED IN FLOOD WATERS ARE RECOVERED Fire crews closed the road to traffic in both directions and started rescue efforts. After the municipality and fire crews evacuated the waters, […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook