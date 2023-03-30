Mao Wanchun emphasized at the opening ceremony of the seventh special training course of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference

Learn the spirit and grasp the key points of the Hunan CPPCC to take good responsibility

On the morning of March 28, the seventh special training course of the Hunan Provincial Political Consultative Conference “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Thoughts on Strengthening and Improving the Work of the People’s Political Consultative Conference” was held at the Shaoshan Leadership Academy. Chairman Mao Wanchun of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

Lai Mingyong and Li Min, vice chairmen of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

At the opening ceremony, Mao Wanchun shared with everyone his experience and feelings of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the National Two Sessions with the theme of “learning the spirit, grasping the guidelines, and being responsible for the Hunan CPPCC”.

Mao Wanchun pointed out that we must learn to understand, fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and deeply grasp the core essence and spiritual essence of the “two establishments”. It is necessary to understand, deeply grasp the essential requirements and five characteristics of Chinese-style modernization, strive to devote ourselves to the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Hunan, and jointly implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three highs and four new” drawn by General Secretary Xi Jinping for Hunan. . We need to be clear, give full play to the unique advantages of the CPPCC, focus on grasping the 7 general requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, and effectively implement the 4 key tasks; further create a lenient and orderly business environment, and focus on ecological environmental protection, the most inclusive livelihood and well-being of the people , carry out in-depth democratic supervision, and help Hunan to have a bluer sky, clearer water, cleaner land, and greener mountains. It is necessary to help understand that CPPCC organizations at all levels and members of the CPPCC should give full play to their expertise and sectoral characteristics, be a good “cheerleader” at ordinary times, and be a good “stormtrooper” in emergencies, serve the overall situation around the center, and serve the masses of the sector with heart and soul Drums and shouts; further improve and shape the five CPPCC brands, establish and improve the three working mechanisms of “two forces and two rates”, “three mechanisms” and “double examinations for committee members”, so as to make the work of the CPPCC more interesting and promising.

The special training course lasted for 3 days. More than 400 provincial CPPCC members from all over the province will thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the spirit of the National Two Sessions. and improve the important ideas of the work of the CPPCC, and comprehensively improve the ability and level of performance. (Reporter Chen Ang Ang)

