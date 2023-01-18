▲Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming delivered a speech at the closing meeting of the First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress.Photo by Liu Shangwen, an all-media reporter from Hunan Daily

Dear representatives and comrades:

The meeting elected a new leadership team of the provincial government, and elected me to serve as the governor of the Hunan Provincial People’s Government again. This is the high level of trust of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the full affirmation of the people of the province, and the expectation and trust of all representatives. I deeply feel the great responsibility and glorious mission. Under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, I will unite and lead a group of people from the provincial government to be as prudent as the beginning, be good at doing good things, keep integrity and innovate, and move forward with courage, and strive to create achievements worthy of the party, the people, and the times.

Historical development is the unity of continuity and stages. Each period has its historical mission, and each generation has its historical responsibilities and tasks. Yesterday, Hunan was glorious all the way; today, Hunan is bursting with vitality; tomorrow, Hunan has a bright prospect.

Striving to write the Hunan answer sheet of Chinese-style modernization, we:

Loyalty is a kind of belief and a kind of character. I will regard loyalty as my life and soul, firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, firm political direction, firm political stance, firm political implementation, and fully implement the strategic positioning and mission of “three highs and four new” The task is to continuously enhance political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution in the course of hard work, combine the “big country” with what Hunan can do, and strive to add luster to the overall situation with the light of Hunan.

Virtue is good government, and government is to support the people. I will always bear in mind that “the country is the people, and the people are the country”, implement the people-centered development idea, regard people’s livelihood as the first achievement, benefit the people as the first orientation, and enrich the people as the first task, and promote policies to focus on people’s livelihood, financial resources Focusing on people’s livelihood and providing services to people’s livelihood, focusing on solving the urgent and anxious problems of the masses in employment, education, medical care, housing, travel, etc., promoting common prosperity and making substantial progress, and using our burden to move forward in exchange for the people’s years of tranquility .

Hunan is a land of prosperous development. It has been confident and proud after thousands of years of wind and rain, and has been self-reliant and self-reliant through all kinds of vicissitudes. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s tailor-made “three highlands”, the red definition of “there must be grass within ten steps”, and the hope of the era of “prosperity here” have inspired the abundant development momentum of Sanxiang. I will fully, accurately, and comprehensively implement the new development concept, continue to strive in the right way, create the future through innovation, strive to promote high-quality development, actively integrate into the new development pattern, and fully promote the effective improvement of the economy and the reasonable growth of quantity; Adhere to the “stable, advanced, high, new” work policy, strengthen the “three major supports”, grasp the “eight key points”, fight the “six development battles”, and promote the construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan to get off to a good start.

Everything done by accumulative strength is invincible; everything done by wisdom is nothing is impossible. I will firmly uphold the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, govern in strict accordance with the Constitution, administer according to law, consciously accept the supervision of the Provincial People’s Congress according to the law, the CPPCC Democratic Supervision, and other aspects of supervision, overcome difficulties and forge ahead; resolutely implement the principle of democratic centralism, and A group of people from the provincial government worked together, “clenching fingers into a fist” and moving forward together; insisted on uniting all the forces that can be united, drew concentric circles, moved forward with all efforts, and wrote a more exciting and magnificent chapter.

Selfless, but the world is selfish. I will always remain sober and firm in “rushing for the exam”, hold the “rule” of discipline, rules and morality, respect career, power, and the people, and actively devote myself to serving the people with a limited body; Implement the requirements of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, conscientiously fulfill the “one post with two responsibilities”, persevere in implementing the spirit of the implementation rules of the eight central regulations and the implementation opinions of the provincial party committee, and manage “people around you” with a high degree of integrity and self-discipline, and guard the “clean door” .

Delegates and comrades!

When you know the Dongfeng side in a leisurely way, it is always spring when it is full of purples and reds. The future of Hunan is under the blueprint of General Secretary Xi Jinping. I will always keep in mind the ardent entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and live up to the deep expectations of all representatives and the people of the whole province. The Party Central Committee and the people of the province handed over a qualified answer sheet!