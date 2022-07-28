Mao Weiming presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government

Summarize the actions of 10,000 cadres and 10,000 enterprises to study and deploy to optimize government services, improve state-owned assets supervision, strengthen financial management, etc.

Red Net Moment News July 28(Hunan Daily reporter Sun Minjian Huang Hanshi reporter Liao Jie) On the afternoon of the 28th, Governor Mao Weiming presided over an executive meeting of the provincial government to study and implement the “Data Security Law of the People’s Republic of China“, summarize the actions of 10,000 cadres and 10,000 enterprises, and research and deploy medical and health care. System reform, optimization of government services, prevention and control of pollution from large-scale livestock and poultry breeding, improvement of state-owned assets supervision, optimization of the management of financial research funds, etc.

The meeting invited Zhi Zhenfeng, a researcher from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, to give a special lecture on the study and implementation of the “Data Security Law of the People’s Republic of China“. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on network security and data security, adhere to the overall national security concept, andBuild a data security system in the whole process, strengthen the basic support of data security in an all-round way, strengthen the technical guarantee of data security from a comprehensive perspective, and improve the ability of data security governance in full coverageto provide strong support for accelerating the construction of digital Hunan and promoting high-quality development.

The meeting listened to the report on the work of medical reform in our province. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to continue to deepen the reform of the “three medical” linkages,Accelerate the construction of a high-quality and efficient integrated medical service system, promote the upgrading of grass-roots medical and health institutions, and coordinate the promotion of key links in key areas such as centralized procurement of medicines and consumables.scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and complete this year’s reform tasks as scheduled.

The meeting listened to a report on the actions of 10,000 cadres and 10,000 enterprises in the province to “send policies, solve problems, and provide excellent services”. The meeting pointed out that since the joint enterprise action was launched, more than 46,000 joint enterprise cadres have visited 182,000 enterprises, collected 72,000 problems reported by enterprises, 61,000 problems have been solved, and the problem resolution rate is 84.1%, which has helped the province’s development to stabilize and rebound. Make important contributions to stability and improvement. It is necessary to fight the final battle well, conscientiously sum up the experience of joint ventures,Stabilize market entities with continuous online statusserving the enterprise for a long timewith the “ballast stone” of the enterprise to stabilize the “basic market” of the economy, normalize the delivery of policies, solve problems, and provide excellent services, laying a solid foundation for achieving the annual goals and tasks.

The principle of the meeting passed the “Hunan Province Deepening the “One-stop Service” to create an upgraded version of the “one-time-one-office” action plan (draft for review)”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the urgent and difficult problems of enterprises and the masses, and to expand and extend service areas and service chains.Continue to improve the temperature of services, deepen and expand the breadth of applications, continuously enhance the strength of integration, and continue to build the brightness of the brandand strive to build an efficient government service system.

In principle, the meeting passed the Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Pollution from Large-scale Livestock and Poultry Breeding in Hunan Province. The meeting pointed out thatIt is necessary to strengthen source control, comprehensive governance and multi-party linkageto promote the comprehensive utilization and harmless treatment of livestock and poultry breeding waste with a high starting point and high standards, and promote the transformation, upgrading and sustainable development of the livestock and poultry breeding industry.

In principle, the meeting passed the “Opinions on Building a Large-scale State-owned Assets Supervision Pattern in the Province (Draft for Review)”. The meeting emphasized that SASACs at all levels in the province should follow the requirements of professional, systematic and legal supervision,Improve the state-owned assets supervision organization system, supervision system system and collaborative supervision systemto promote the development of the state-owned economy with higher quality, better efficiency and better structure.

In principle, the meeting passed the “Notice on Further Doing a Good Job in the Stable Operation of County and District Finances”. The meeting pointed out that to coordinate development and security,Adhere to the “two-pronged approach” of open source and throttling, encourage and restrain “two-wheel drive”, and “two-way force” between counties and provinces and cities,Solidly secure the bottom line of the “three guarantees”, effectively prevent and resolve debt risks, and ensure the stable development of the county economy.

The meeting adopted the “Implementation Opinions on Further Improving the Management of Provincial Financial Research Funds” in principle. The meeting emphasized thatIt is necessary to adhere to both decentralization and burden reduction, equal emphasis on material incentives and spiritual incentives, and parallel performance management and credit managementto further improve efficiency, improve the mechanism, compact responsibility, and better motivate scientific researchers to produce more and better results.

The meeting listened to the draft provincial final accounts in 2021 and the report on the implementation of the budget in the first half of 2022, and also studied other matters.