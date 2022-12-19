Mao Weiming presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government

Carry out the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference

Research and deployment of modern water network construction, urban and rural medical insurance, pension service system construction, etc.

On the afternoon of December 19th, Governor Mao Weiming presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government to study and implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, as well as the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on Science and Technology Progress”, to study and deploy modern water network construction, urban and rural medical insurance, pension service system construction, Cultivated land fertility protection subsidy, “one matter, one discussion”, standardizing financial audit order, etc.

The meeting pointed out that the 2022 Central Economic Work Conference is a very important meeting held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is of great and far-reaching significance to start a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on economic work next year. for. It is necessary to put stable growth in a more prominent position and firmly shoulder the responsibility of the top ten economic provinces; it is necessary to continue to tackle difficulties in key core technologies, transformation of innovative achievements, empowerment of high-end platforms, and stimulation of talent creativity to enhance the momentum of economic development; it is necessary to continue to optimize For the business environment, greater efforts should be made to attract investment and utilize foreign capital; to prevent and defuse economic and financial risks, and create a harmonious and stable environment; to strengthen safety production and natural disaster risk prevention and control, and resolutely curb major safety accidents; Taking practical facts as the starting point, we will continue to improve people’s livelihood and well-being, and achieve new results in promoting high-quality development with a new atmosphere and new actions.

The meeting passed the “Hunan Province Modern Water Network Construction Plan (2021-2035)” in principle. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the major opportunities for the country to comprehensively strengthen infrastructure construction and build the main skeleton and main artery of the national water network, plan a number of key water network projects, major water security and water resources projects, promote the reform of water project investment and financing, and accelerate the construction of The modern water network of “provincial and local linkage, rivers and lakes benefit, excellent water use, green intelligence, and smooth circulation” provides a solid water security guarantee for the construction of a modernized new Hunan.

The meeting passed in principle the “Implementation Measures for Basic Medical Insurance for Employees in Hunan Province” and “Implementation Measures for Basic Medical Insurance for Urban and Rural Residents in Hunan Province”. The meeting pointed out that efforts should be made to promote the rule of law, standardization, and standardization of medical security management, enhance the integrity, systematization, and coordination of medical security reform, implement one-stop, one-window, and one-order system for medical insurance public services, and accelerate the promotion of basic medical insurance. Provincial-level overall planning to build a higher-quality, fairer, more sustainable, and more efficient medical security system.

The meeting approved in principle the “Implementation Plan for Promoting the Construction of the Basic Pension Service System in Hunan Province (2022-2025)”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the needs and expectations of the elderly, focus on expanding effective supply, remove development obstacles, improve support policies, strengthen supervision and supervision, and ensure the basic livelihood of the elderly.

The meeting approved in principle the “Implementation Plan of the Subsidy Policy for Cultivated Land Fertility Protection in Hunan Province”. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to further strengthen the policy orientation of cultivated land fertility protection subsidies, focus on directionality, improve precision, and enhance effectiveness, so as to ensure that the quantity and quality of cultivated land in the province will not decrease, and resolutely curb the “non-agriculturalization” of cultivated land and the “non-agriculturalization” of basic farmland. Grainization”.

The meeting passed in principle the “Measures for Fundraising and Labor Raising for Villagers in Hunan Province “One Case One Discussion”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the main role of farmers, strengthen policy publicity, increase support, improve the level of supervision, further mobilize the consciousness, initiative and creativity of villagers to participate in the construction of public welfare undertakings such as collective production and life, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization.

The meeting adopted the “Implementation Opinions on Further Standardizing the Financial Auditing Order and Promoting the Healthy Development of the CPA Industry” in principle. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to rectify the financial audit order in accordance with the law, strengthen the daily management of the industry, optimize the practice environment and capabilities, strive to build a regulatory work pattern with departmental coordination, multi-party linkage, and social participation, and continuously improve the professional service capabilities and professional ethics of the industry.

The meeting invited Zhou Gangzhi, a professor of Hunan Normal University, to give a special lecture on the study and implementation of the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on Science and Technology Progress”, and studied other matters.