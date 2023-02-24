Mao Weiming emphasized at the Provincial Science and Technology Innovation Award Conference

Create a strong innovation momentum for the Hunan Army of science and technology

Towards a highland of scientific and technological innovation with core competitiveness

Huasheng Online, February 24th (all-media reporter Sun Minjian and Huang Han) On the morning of the 24th, the Hunan Science and Technology Innovation Award Conference was held in Changsha. Mao Weiming, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and governor of the province, emphasized at the meeting that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on technological innovation and the spirit of important instructions in Hunan’s important speech, take root in the fertile soil of innovation, bravely climb the peak of science, and move towards the core competitiveness Advance in the highlands of scientific and technological innovation, and contribute Hunan’s strength to the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

Provincial leaders Li Dianxun and Zhou Haibing, Fu Aiguo, political commissar of National University of Defense Technology, Li Jiancheng, president of Central South University, Zou Xue, Chen Xiaohong, Liu Shaojun, Jiang Tao, Bai Lianyang, Wu Yiqiang, Shan Yang, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Qu Hai, secretary-general of the provincial government, attended the meeting.

（On the morning of February 24, the Hunan Science and Technology Innovation Award Conference was held in Changsha. Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Hunan Province, attended and delivered a speech.）

Mao Weiming pointed out that in recent years, the whole province has kept in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment of “creating a highland of scientific and technological innovation with core competitiveness”, focusing on seizing the “four commanding heights” of industry, technology, talents and platforms,A number of “leading and leading” industrial enterprises have been cultivated, a number of “first sets, first sets of pioneering” scientific and technological achievements have emerged, a number of “top-notch” innovation teams have been formed, and a number of “high-end cutting-edge front-end” innovation platforms have been created.At present, the regional innovation capability of our province has been promoted from the 13th to the 8th. The province’s R&D investment intensity has increased to 2.23%. There are more than 500 major key technologies such as cadmium rice, and there are 43 academicians in Hunan and the two academies.

Mao Weiming emphasized that at present, our province is in the critical period of the start of the construction of a modernized new Hunan, and the role of science and technology as the primary productive force and innovation as the primary driving force is even more important. The whole province must thoroughly implement the strategy of rejuvenating the province through science and education, strengthening the province with talents, and innovation-driven development, and go all out to fight the tough battle of scientific and technological innovation, achieve breakthroughs and landmark achievements, and strive to enhance Hunan’s position in the national science and technology map and become The fulcrum of scientific and technological innovation leading the high-quality development of the central region and the important link of the global innovation network will raise the banner of “Science and Technology Hunan Army”, resound the brand, and strengthen the power. Among the hundreds of gardens of the “Xiangjun” series of brands, the “Technology Hunan Army” is undoubtedly the most respected, touching and expected force.Specifically, this yearIt is necessary to complete a number of innovation platform construction tasks, overcome a number of key core technologies, transform a number of high-value achievements, and improve the development level of a number of industries.Promote the construction of the “four major laboratories” and “four major scientific and technological facilities” to achieve substantial progress, implement the “ten major technical research projects” and 200 key research and development planning projects, and strive to break through 100 key core technologies, and strive to be in Hunan University, The conversion rate of scientific and technological achievements of scientific research institutes in the province has reached more than 40%, and the investment in research and development of the whole society has increased by more than 12%.

（Mao Weiming presented the award to Zou School, the winner of the Provincial Science and Technology Outstanding Contribution Award.）

Mao Weiming emphasized,Build core competitiveness in key technological breakthroughs. Focus on the “stuck neck” technical shortcomings and strategic cutting-edge technologies, pay close attention to the key points of the “three major supports”, the broken chain of advantageous industries, and the commanding heights of future technology and industries, and focus on people’s health, ecological environment, social governance and other aspects. Focus on resources, Advance layout, focus on tackling key problems, implement a number of strategic reserve projects, achieve a number of “from 0 to 1” results, strengthen a number of leading companies, and cultivate a number of individual champions.Building Core Competitiveness in Technology Industry Integration. Focus on industrial digitalization, high-end, green, and integration, adhere to the integrated deployment and deep integration of the innovation chain, industry chain, and talent chain, and open up the channel from strong technology to strong enterprises, strong industries, and strong economy, and strive to achieve a net increase in high-tech this year There are more than 1,000 enterprises, 200 national-level specialized and new “little giant” enterprises, and 60 manufacturing single champion enterprises (products).Building Core Competitiveness Based on Strategic Technology Strength. Improve the leadership of the “Four Major Laboratories” and “Four Major Science and Technology Facilities”, highlight the main force role of “big courtyards and institutes”, enhance the radiation of regional innovation platforms, and give full play to the “problem maker” and “question answerer” of leading technology companies “The role of “reviewer” is to build a strategic scientific and technological force with Hunan characteristics based on a high-energy level innovation platform, guided by national key laboratories, supported by high-level scientific research institutes, and led by high-tech leading enterprises.Build core competitiveness on high-level innovative talents. Attract talents from multiple sources, cultivate talents independently, use talents boldly, retain talents sincerely, cultivate the spirit of scientists, professionalism, and enterprising spirit, strive to introduce about 200 full-time and flexible technology leaders and teams this year, and support 100 key areas of advantage Leading talents around to form a growth echelon of strategic scientists.Building Core Competitiveness in Building an Innovation Ecosystem. Strengthen the means of scientific and technological reform, the chain of achievement transformation, and the creation of an innovative atmosphere, unblock the chain of basic research, technological innovation, achievement transformation, market application, and financial support, and strive to build a fertile development “soil”, sufficient “sunshine” policy, towering “trees”, ” The innovative ecology of strong shrubs and lush “seedlings”.

（Before the meeting, Mao Weiming visited and expressed condolences to the award-winning representatives.The above photos were taken by Liu Shangwen, an all-media reporter from Huasheng Online）

Mao Weiming said that he hopes that the vast number of scientific and technological workers in the province will persist in pursuing the truth and bravely climbing the peak, vigorously promote the scientific spirit of pursuing the truth and bravely climbing the peak, and inherit the glorious tradition of the older generation of scientists who pledge themselves to the country and care about the people. Support the paving stones and leaders of the young students, write innovative papers on the land of Sanxiang, and put innovation achievements in the Sanxiang and four waters, so as to make more contributions to the high-quality development of Hunan.

A group of scientific and technological workers who have made outstanding contributions to the scientific and technological cause of the province were also commended at the meeting. Among them, there is 1 provincial science and technology outstanding contribution award, 9 representatives of the first prize of the provincial natural science award, 6 representatives of the first prize of the provincial technology invention award, 15 representatives of the first prize of the provincial science and technology progress award, and the provincial science and technology innovation team award 5 representatives, 1 Provincial International Science and Technology Cooperation Award.