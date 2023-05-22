Map of properties confiscated from organized crime to be auctioned in June — idealista/news

Good news for those on the hunt for real estate deals. In fact, an auction sale is planned for June auction for some real estate properties managed by the National Agency for Seized and Confiscated Assets from Organized Crime (ANBSC). Beyond lands it’s a shopare also part of the decommissioning program apartments it’s a Two-family villa. In order not to miss the opportunity, idealista/news has prepared a map with the goods to be auctioned between 14 and 16 June. Let’s find out the useful information to submit an offer.

The real estate auctions of assets confiscated from organized crime in June they will concentrate between 14 and 16 June. This time, three regions will be interested: Lazio, Sicily and Puglia (Rieti, Palermo, Caltanissetta and Taranto are the provinces featured in the tender).

How the auction works

Participation in the auction consists in the presentation of asecret offer for the auction without enchantment. Only in the event that several valid offers of the same amount are presented, placed ex-aequo in first place in the ranking, the notary auctioneer will proceed with the auction.

The auction without enchantment consists in the presentation for each Lot of a secret paper, digital or digitized paper offer before the auctioneer Notary or the Peripheral Notary for an amount at least equal to the Auction base price indicated.

The properties in question will be sold through the Rete Aste Notarili (RAN), the computer system created by the National Council of Notaries for the management of online auctions.

Through the connection from notary offices throughout Italy, in fact, it is possible for interested parties to participate in auctions via the web, being able to bid even hundreds of kilometers from the property, breaking down territorial barriers with the guarantee and security of the notary.

How do I participate in a notary online auction? A person interested in buying a property will no longer have to go to the professional where the auction is held, but will be able to go to any notary office adhering to the RAN to deposit the deposit and bid.

Subsequently, on the day and at the time established by the announcement, the citizen will go to the office of the notary where he presented the offer. During the auction session, which will take place via the web by linking all the notaries together, the notary will take care to communicate to all the participants present, the offers from all over Italy, so that everyone is aware of how the auction is taking place, and please bid if you deem it.