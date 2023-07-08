Mapping project structure in Jira made easy – with draw.io

In this article we will show you how to use our Diagramm-Tool draw.io can best be used if you only use Atlassian Jira.

If you work with both Jira and Confluence and record large parts of your project strategy and setup in Confluence, we recommend using draw.io for Confluence. This version offers you additional features that are not included in the Jira-optimized version, e.g. B. the revision history, the joint editing of Confluence pages and our whiteboard editor.

If you use draw.io for Confluence and also use Jira, you can embed diagrams created in Confluence in Jira. All you need is one App shortcut between the two programs furnish.

We remember – draw.io in Jira and a big project

Welcome to part 2 of our article series about draw.io in Jira (and how it can be like winning the lottery for your work)! In part 1 we showed you how you can take your project planning to a whole new level with the help of draw.io. In the course of this, you met the Sketch team, a nice, agile and completely fictional team that is supposed to develop an AI-supported, dramatizing feature (emotes) for its streaming platform. In the first step, the team collected ideas in a brainstorming session and used draw.io in Jira itself to capture and visualize their creative thoughts in a central location.

In the next step, a project structure must be outlined in Jira to get an overview of all dependencies and to get everyone involved on board.

But what’s the best way to start? The team is looking for inspiration. Your project will revolve around AI-controlled emotes – what could be more obvious than using AI yourself to structure the upcoming tasks?

AI-generated custom templates: draw.io’s smart templates

In fact, draw.io offers exactly this possibility: With the smart templates you can create custom diagrams that are supported by AI “at the push of a button”. This allows the Sketch team to give their planning process a little boost, for example with concepts or roadmaps that they may not have thought of yet.

To create a targeted, intelligent template, you must first define your criteria. If you want to create a project roadmap, you should consider the following in advance:

What kind of chart do you want to create? If you are already sure, you can indicate this: e.g. B. “a three-level sequence diagram”.

Alternatively, you can also use the “Chart Type” list and select the desired chart from the dropdown. If you leave the field blank, the AI ​​will generate a template type for you.

What do you need the chart for? An example: “an emote function”.

Who are the stakeholders? In the case of our sketch team, that would be “the designer, the developer, and the project manager.”

Visualization of team processes

Once you’ve answered the questions above, you can enter your criteria in the smart template search bar. Our Sketch team notes: “3-step sequence diagram to create an emote function, designer, developer, product manager”. The result could then look like this:

If you are not completely satisfied with a template, that’s no problem at all: just click on “Generate” again – the AI ​​will then create a new diagram for you.

Or you can revise your search criteria and, depending on the keywords you have chosen, display different templates until you find one that suits your needs. One thing to keep in mind is that once you create a new smart template, you can’t go back to a previously designed one.

Charts tailored to your needs

Have you created the ideal diagram for you? Then you can start fine-tuning now. Because, as with any diagram in draw.io, there are tons of customization options to ensure the end result is really exactly how you need it.

For example, you can use different colors: In the example above, this is how the Sketch team differentiated the individual actors and clarified their presence and connections in the project. Colors are also helpful when you want to delineate the start, finish, processes, and responsibilities for decisions, as in the example below.

Of course, you can personalize the chart even further, e.g. B. Add or remove steps, change the font, choose a different background for your shapes or adjust the border lines. draw.io offers you a wide range of customizations – if you use them, it will also be easier for team members and stakeholders to understand the illustrated process.

Visualize individual processes

The example above shows a team-level chart. The flowchart below illustrates the process of developing an emote from A to Z (and is therefore geared towards an individual level).

The project manager on the Sketch team might have created it using smart templates to have a checklist for a new designer to start creating the emote, or to provide it to an experienced designer colleague for them to use all the necessary steps to the finished emote are visualized.

The graphic can be shared with everyone involved in the project and then discussed, at the same time everyone gets a better understanding of the timeline – and thus also how much time has to be planned for the creation of further emotes.

You want to know more about the new smart templates?

Then we recommend the following articles:

In part 3 of our series, we will continue to accompany the Sketch team on their journey to the finished feature. Next week it continues!

