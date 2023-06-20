Home » Mar de Accordiones Festival has new kings
During three days, the city of Santa Marta, Magdalena, became the epicenter of the Mar de Acordeones Festivalwhich crowned the new kings of the Amateur Singers and Accordoneros contests in its 27th edition.

A total of 26 singers and 18 accordion players performed at the folkloric and cultural event which paid tribute to the vallenato singer Alejandro Palacios, who was in charge, together with Yader Romero, of the concert in the grand finale.

SINGERS

The first place in The Singers contest, open category, was for Viviana de la Hoz Sapaz, 18 years old and a native of El Piñón, Magdalena. Second place was obtained by Louwrence Noguera Muñoz, from Barranquilla, 17 years old; Third place went to Samaria Klisman Soto, 25 years old.

AMATEUR ACCORDIONES

In it Amateur Accordion Contest, first place went to Pedro Flerez Isaza, 19 years old, from Barranquilla. Second place for Ariel Noguera, 21, and third place for Sebastian Viloria, 17, son of Santa Marta.

