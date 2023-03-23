Two terrorists from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) who were extorting money and disguising it as a drinking water project for the community were arrested after an investigation by the National Civil Police (PNC), on Wednesday afternoon, reported the head of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

Those apprehended respond to the names of Rodrigo Elías Toledo Salguero and Mirna Teresa Herrera de López, this woman is the spouse of Oswaldo Vladimir López López, alias ‘Snarf’, an MS-13 gang member who is being held in ‘Zacatraz’.

Salguero and López were arrested after an operation in the El Ranchador canton, in the municipality and department of Santa Ana, in the western zone of El Salvador, and in the procedure they seized more than 6,000 dollars in cash proceeds of extortion.

Extortionists no longer have a place in our society, these cowards who have only dedicated themselves to taking advantage of the work of honest Salvadorans will no longer continue in our communities.

“According to information from the police investigation, these subjects demanded a certain amount of money from the inhabitants, the so-called ‘rent’, and they disguised it as a supposed ‘drinking water project’ for the community,” Villatoro explained.

Villatoro explained that the money was found during a raid on the home of these criminals, where they also found two cell phones.

“Both will be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups and money laundering. We are not going to allow these parasites to continue living at the expense of honest citizens. We have all the tools to investigate and combat crime”, stated the Minister of Security.