Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Leader Sentenced to 634 Years in Prison for Multiple Crimes in El Salvador

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Leader Sentenced to 634 Years in Prison for Involvement in 23 Homicides and Other Crimes

El Salvador’s Court against Organized Crime has sentenced a prominent leader of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, Amadeo Yovany Hernández Perla, also known as “Grillo,” to a staggering 634 years in prison. The sentence was pronounced for his involvement in 23 homicides and various other crimes, according to reports from Judicial Centers.

Alongside the homicides, Hernández Perla was also charged with two cases of proposition and conspiracy to commit aggravated homicide, as well as engaging in terrorist organizations, aggravated extortion, aggravated robbery, theft, and attempted homicide. The crimes took place between 2011 and 2017 across multiple municipalities in El Salvador. However, the report did not disclose the number of years Hernández Perla received for each murder conviction.

It remains unclear whether Hernández Perla was apprehended during the emergency regime established to combat gang violence in El Salvador. Notably, the Legislative Assembly, currently controlled by Nayib Bukele, recently authorized a 30-day extension of the suspension of various constitutional guarantees to address the resurgence of gang activity. The move has received approval from Bukele’s ruling party, Nuevas Ideas (NI), and its legislative allies.

This extension marks the seventeenth time Congress has expanded these measures, which have become a significant part of President Bukele’s security efforts in the fight against gangs. The legislative decree highlights the persistent threat posed by gang members and their leaders, as well as the ongoing attacks against security agents, necessitating the continuation of these measures.

The new extension will go into effect on August 15 and will remain in place until September 13. This development comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to combat gang violence, including the construction of a mega-prison in Tecoluca, designed to hold up to 40,000 inmates, predominantly gang members.

Since March 2022, Congress has suspended the right to administrative defense for detainees, the inviolability of telecommunications, and increased the maximum length of administrative detention to 15 days. These measures have resulted in over 72,000 individuals being detained, accused of gang affiliation. However, humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about more than 5,000 reported cases of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests.

The Catholic Church in El Salvador has urged the government to avoid the imprisonment of innocent individuals in its battle against gangs. Archbishop José Luis Escobar, speaking at the Cathedral of San Salvador, emphasized the need to improve legal procedures to prevent the wrongful imprisonment of innocent individuals and advocated for the prompt release of those wrongfully detained.

President Nayib Bukele initiated the battle against gangs in March 2022, employing an emergency regime sanctioned by the ruling party-controlled Congress in response to a weekend marked by an alarming escalation of 87 homicides. The presence of gangs in El Salvador has been an enduring issue since the civil war (1980-1992), and their influence intensified with the deportation of gang members from the United States.

With gangs persistently resisting security plans implemented by the last four administrations, the Bukele government continues to prioritize addressing gang violence and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

Justice in the Bukele era: massive trials and an anonymous call as the only evidence are enough to convict up to 500 people at once, and 1,000 police officers detain gang members in a region of El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

