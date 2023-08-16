Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) Leader Sentenced to 634 Years in Prison for Multiple Crimes in El Salvador

Court Sentences MS13 Leader to 634 Years in Prison for Multiple Homicides

El Salvador’s Court against Organized Crime has handed down a hefty sentence of 634 years in prison to a prominent leader of the notorious street gang, Mara Salvatrucha (MS13). Judicial Centers reported on Tuesday that Amadeo Yovany Hernández Perla, known by his alias “Grillo,” was found guilty of participating in 23 homicides, along with a string of other crimes.

The charges against Hernández Perla included two cases of proposition and conspiracy to commit aggravated homicide, involvement with terrorist organizations, aggravated extortion, aggravated robbery, theft, and attempted homicide. These criminal activities were carried out between 2011 and 2017 in various municipalities across the country, according to the Judicial Center. However, they did not provide details on whether Hernández Perla was arrested under the emergency regime implemented in El Salvador to combat gang-related crimes.

Unfortunately, the source did not disclose the specific sentences for each murder committed by the MS13 leader. Nevertheless, this landmark ruling reflects the government’s commitment to tackling the ongoing issue of gang violence that has plagued El Salvador for many years.

The gangs in El Salvador are considered a legacy of the country’s civil war, which took place from 1980 to 1992. Since then, they have become deeply entrenched in society, and their influence was further intensified by the deportation of gang members from the United States. Despite the implementation of various security plans by the last four administrations, these criminal structures have shown remarkable resilience.

The current government, led by President Nayib Bukele, has declared a “war” on these gang structures. Under the emergency regime, more than 72,000 individuals accused of gang affiliation have been apprehended. The administration is determined to eradicate the presence and influence of these criminal organizations, which continue to pose a threat to public safety.

As El Salvador continues its battle against organized crime, this recent court ruling sends a strong message to gang members and potential offenders that the justice system will not tolerate impunity. With increased efforts from the government and law enforcement agencies, the hope is that El Salvador can begin to break free from the grip of gang violence and create a safer society for its citizens.

