Pierfrancesco Maran, “mister preferences” of the Democratic Party (last year with his almost ten thousand votes he was the most voted nationally), is the pragmatic councilor at the House of the Municipality of Milan who yesterday morning threw his heart beyond the obstacle for climbing to the sky of Lombardy; «So beautiful when it is beautiful» but usually leaden and a bit poisonous as the inhabitants of these plains know well. Thus, after the escape of Carlo Cottarelli and the refusal of Giuliano Pisapia in the name of an essay “off to young people”, here is that a former young man like Maran, who became councilor for the first time at the age of 30, tries to conquer the new Pirellone trying to drive out its old right-wing tenants who have occupied it for over 40 years. Since he was just two years old.

So, habemus Papam councilor Maran? Will you be the one to challenge Attilio Fontana for the Democratic Party?

“I am applying because I want to give a voice to the Lombards who definitely deserve much more than the dull and inadequate government of Fontana. I want to represent a credible and reformist alternative ».

But is it the Democratic Party that finally hits a beat or is it just you and then we’ll see?

“Today there is finally a candidacy in the field, if there will be others we will compete with the primaries.”

Why did it take so long?

“It is a situation that unfortunately repeats itself with every election: when it comes to identifying a candidate, a decision-making crisis is triggered. This is why I remain a supporter of the primaries, because they give legitimacy to the candidate and to those who elect him, passing from the involvement of citizens and not from the building agreements. They are a clearer decision-making path ».

It seems that the current leadership of the regional Democratic Party does not love them so much. ..

“I don’t think it’s just a Lombard problem. In general, I believe there is a phase of closure to participation which is one of the reasons for the detachment of so many people from politics. Primaries are often seen as a threat. On the other hand, I believe that they are the most effective form of citizen involvement. This differentiates us from the right and for this reason they must be valued ».

While the national Democratic Party is doing?

«I’m calm because the secretaries from Letta to Peluffo have publicly declared yes to the primary. And it is a pity that it is not possible to keep a coalition within the perimeter of municipal majorities which include the Democratic Party, environmentalist civic forces, the left and the third pole ».

Yes, but there is a part of his own party that would instead see Donna Letizia’s candidacy well.

«In general, they are almost all rumors of those who do not live in Lombardy. Voices very connected to the Roman palaces where the change of jacket is the norm. I say this with great respect for the choice of Letizia Moratti because I believe that her divorce from her right is due to a real estrangement with the extremist drift in which she is closing in in Lombardy. However, separating does not mean becoming the leader of the opposing front close to the elections ».

It is undeniable that Moratti represents a “right” right: why not choose it as an ally anyway?

“There is one point: the Third Pole was born with the need to bring about real change and innovation in politics. Letizia Moratti represents neither discontinuity nor innovation. I am sure that the voters of the third pole would be happy to vote for a candidacy like mine, to identify with a proposal aimed at the future. So until the end I will look for an agreement to make a single coalition ».

If Moratti took a small step back, would she agree to run in the ticket?

«A coalition has first of all a President. If an agreement is found on that, there is certainly room for collaboration with everyone in the best possible ways: this would guarantee great leadership and a serious chance of victory ».

What makes you believe that in a region with a Northern League traction for years, with a heart decidedly more to the right than elsewhere, a center-left alternative can win?

«The fact that the League has now exhausted its sentimental relationship with the Lombards to settle in Roman rites. Its political leaders are emboldened, they respond to the party rooms in the capital. While the Lombards are in love with their autonomy ».

And what do you, born in a centralist party, intend to guarantee?

“And how. And I add that my candidacy does not start from palace agreements but from the desire to change a Lombard administration that is not in line with the daily commitment that ten million citizens put into their lives, who expect a real a turning point in mobility, infrastructure, climate change and last but not least in health care that has so far penalized the weakest citizens ”.