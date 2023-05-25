Marbelle attacks artists who asked Petro for help

The Colombian singer Marbella referred to the letter that a group of artists wrote to the country’s president, Gustavo Petro, urging him to meet the demands that the country’s creative community has towards his government.

“They send the ‘artists’ of the letter to say that ‘it’s bad,'” the singer wrote on her Twitter account, a social network in which she is normally very active and in which, on several occasions, she has expressed her positions against Gustavo Petro and his permanent support for the Centro Democrático political party and former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez. “There are others who have the art of lying, deceiving,” added the singer in another of her trills.

It was in mid-May when personalities such as Claudia Morales, Velia Vidal, Julián Román, Sandra Borda, Edson Velandia, Cony Camelo and Santiago Alarcón, among others, signed the open letter to the Colombian president.

It may interest you: James is a trend after a possible affair with the daughter of a Colombian technician

“We know that you listen to us, that you are clear that those of us who work in art and culture have been a fundamental base to make visible the need for change in Colombia. That is why we write to you with the certainty that you will have our opinion to support art and culture as an essential engine of social change and total peace in the country that you now govern”, they wrote.

It is significant to note that the letter and the request of the artists were mentioned by the President of the Republic in an interview with Noticias RCN. “There are several forms of art, you have to try a ministry that incorporates all the arts. I believe that school is where culture first begins. The stretch that remains to be completed is long and is where a true transformation can be seen, “replied the president.

In addition to citing the letter from his colleagues, Marbelle lamented the situation of Álvaro Uribe Vélez, who is in the custody of the Bogotá Court, the body that will determine the judicial fate of the former Colombian president in the case of the alleged bribery of witnesses. In a message to Uribe, Marbella published a photo of her hugging the former president. She wrote: “Sir, we are here.”