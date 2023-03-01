The publication already has more than 800 “likes” and has generated various comments in support of the quality of the dance of Marbelle’s daughter. “Perfect”, “Beautiful”, “Without fear of success” or “You are beautiful Angie 😍 The cut looks great on you 🥰” are some of the comments they left after joining the trend.

Shakira’s confession about Piqué



Little by little, more details have emerged about the break between the former Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué and the singer from Barranquilla, Shakira. In fact, a brief preview of an interview with the Colombian by an international media recently aroused all kinds of reactions on social networks.

It was about a promotional fragment of the interview made by the Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo with whom Shakira she will speak uncensored about everything that has happened with her life and relationship in the last year.

In the video, the interpreter of TQG and Monotony say not only what she thinks of those women who do not have solidarity with others but also what her children thought about the mess she did together with the Argentine rapper Bizarrap.

“There is a place reserved for women who do not support others… Mommy, you have to do something with Bizarrap, who is the Argentine God and then I told her, look who wrote to me, and it was Bizarrap… I’m ready for the next round that come life and show me what else there is “is what the Colombian artist says in the preview to which thousands of users in networks reacted immediately, waiting in the next few hours to hear what Piqué’s ex-partner has to say.