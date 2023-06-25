Home » Marbelle’s kiss to Jhonny Rivera
News

Marbelle’s kiss to Jhonny Rivera

by admin
Marbelle’s kiss to Jhonny Rivera

Jhonny Rivera’s new and luxurious truck

“I hope you do not take it the wrong way, it is not my intention to brag, but we all like to share the things that happen to us with our friends and you are for me, also because I owe all this to God and to you,” he wrote in the description of the video the pereirano in his account of Instagram.

The interpreter of ‘El Mujeriego’ said that he was not happy because he had wanted to fulfill this dream for a while:

“I wanted to have an electric car, first because it was friendly to the environment, also because it is silent and I said when these cars arrive in Colombia I want to have one of those,” he said.

What is the model of Jhonny Rivera’s new car?

The new car of the Pereiran singer is a white MG MARVEL R van, that is, the brand’s first 100% electric SUV that has important advantages such as being a vehicle that does not produce any type of emission thanks to its technology.

How much does the new Jhonny Rivera van cost?

The prices of this vehicle according to its official website in Colombia would be over 239,990,000 million Colombian pesos.

The reactions left by Jhonny Rivera’s new truck

Many network users immediately appeared to congratulate the Pereiran, including his son, who was very excited: “And with that energy that you have, I think it recharges itself. I congratulate you teacher.”

Other friends and followers joined his son’s words and advised him not to apologize for carrying out his dreams:

See also  Papilloma Virus and Herpes Zoster: vaccination campaigns in March

“Daddy who said that was showing off. They are blessings that God and the music of our audience make it happen. It seems good to me to show what happens to us nicely in life”, “That’s what Don Jhonny works for”, “Enjoy it a lot”, were other messages and opinions.

You may also like

[오늘의 증시 리포트] “Amorepacific, at the end of...

Is the king naked?

Moroccans find it difficult to purchase “Al-Hawli” at...

a member of the FARC dissidents was discharged

Flames in the garage, two families evacuated in...

Freedom of association first

Lithium, is it really green energy?

Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 25 June...

Moroccan Road Cycling Championship: Adel El Arabawy and...

Electrical works in rural populations of Santa Marta

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy