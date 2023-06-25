Marbelle’s kiss to Jhonny Rivera

Jhonny Rivera’s new and luxurious truck

“I hope you do not take it the wrong way, it is not my intention to brag, but we all like to share the things that happen to us with our friends and you are for me, also because I owe all this to God and to you,” he wrote in the description of the video the pereirano in his account of Instagram.

The interpreter of ‘El Mujeriego’ said that he was not happy because he had wanted to fulfill this dream for a while:

“I wanted to have an electric car, first because it was friendly to the environment, also because it is silent and I said when these cars arrive in Colombia I want to have one of those,” he said.

What is the model of Jhonny Rivera’s new car?

The new car of the Pereiran singer is a white MG MARVEL R van, that is, the brand’s first 100% electric SUV that has important advantages such as being a vehicle that does not produce any type of emission thanks to its technology.

How much does the new Jhonny Rivera van cost?

The prices of this vehicle according to its official website in Colombia would be over 239,990,000 million Colombian pesos.

The reactions left by Jhonny Rivera’s new truck

Many network users immediately appeared to congratulate the Pereiran, including his son, who was very excited: “And with that energy that you have, I think it recharges itself. I congratulate you teacher.”

Other friends and followers joined his son’s words and advised him not to apologize for carrying out his dreams:

“Daddy who said that was showing off. They are blessings that God and the music of our audience make it happen. It seems good to me to show what happens to us nicely in life”, “That’s what Don Jhonny works for”, “Enjoy it a lot”, were other messages and opinions.

