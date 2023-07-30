Home » Marbelle’s message after the capture of Nicolás Petro
Marbelle's message after the capture of Nicolás Petro

Marbelle’s message after the capture of Nicolás Petro

The events that have the future of Nicolás Petro, who had been serving as a deputy for the Atlantic, in suspense, are the receipt of money by questioned characters in the framework of the last presidential elections. However, said money would not have entered Gustavo Petro’s campaign but would have been spent by his eldest son on personal expenses.

For his part, President Gustavo Petro also referred to the issue and noted that, although as a father he regrets everything related to his son, as president he will not intervene in the course of the investigations and on the contrary, the General Prosecutor’s Office will have all the guarantees to carry out the pertinent investigations.

