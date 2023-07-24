Marc Augé, the French anthropologist died at the age of 87

The French anthropologist Marc Augé who was the first to elaborate the theory of the “non-place” has died at the age of 87.

The world of French and international culture is in mourning after learning that the anthropologist and philosopher Marc Auge is dead. The scholar passed away at the age of 87.

Augé’s death occurred in the night between Sunday 23 and Monday 24 July. Born in Poitiers in 1935, the anthropologist spent long periods of research in Africa – especially the Ivory Coast and Togo – and in Latin America in the first period of his career.

Later, he focused his interest on contemporary metropolitan society, delving into issues such as multi-ethnic societies and globalization. He also dedicated himself to the exponential and disarming growth of solitude in the era of the proliferation of the means of communication.

Augé was an illustrious and influential figure in the French humanities sector. In the country, in fact, he directed the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS), a prestigious Parisian institution specializing in the research sector in the social sciences. Until 1970, he was director of the ORSTOM Scientific and Technical Research Office, later renamed the Development Research Institute (IRD).

The “non-place” theory

The French anthropologist and philosopher was the first to use the term “non-place” to refer to spaces frequented daily by thousands of people. Such spaces can be airports, refugee camps, shopping centres, stations. These are realities conceived and designed in an anonymous and stereotyped way that hinder the formation of human relationships.

Augé’s theory of non-places has been extensively explained and investigated in the book Non-Places, introduction to an anthropology of supermodernitypublished in 1992. Following its diffusion, the theory has played a crucial role in numerous philosophical, artistic and sociological reflections centered on the relationship between human beings and the contemporary spaces in which they move.

